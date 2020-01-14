Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka 14th January 2020 Written Update: Aman and Roshni Spend Some Time Together!

The episode begins with Aman getting ready for his first evening with Roshni. Roshni is in Sara’s room together with her the place she receives a name from Aman, Aman then recites poetry questioning her the place she is, when Sara questions what’s bhai asking shall I am going and assist, Roshni will get nervous and solutions that Aman is searching for sugar as he’s unable to seek out it, she goes forward and tells Aman that sugar is underneath the desk. Aman then asks that how can or not it’s underneath the desk when for a reality I do know that you’re in Sara’s room, Roshni tells him that “Intezaar ka phal mitha hota hai” and cuts the decision, all of the whereas title monitor is taking part in within the background, Sara then teases her about it.

Roshni is on her method to her room when Parveen hides behind a pillar and thinks that she’s going to by no means let Roshni be comfortable, she creates an phantasm making Roshni which has truly not occurred and thus tries to create variations between Aman and Roshni. Roshni witnesses a scene the place Parveen is accusing Salma of stealing from the home, listening to this Roshni will get livid and confronts Parveen questioning her as to how she may accuse her mom of stealing, in the meantime Aman and dadi come working, she tells Salma that she needn’t fear if Salma leaves the home then she would additionally depart alongside together with her, Aman then asks Roshni why she is speaking like that.

Parveen then comes forward and tells Roshni that it was nothing like that, we had been simply discussing a few journal. Salma additionally refuses to being accused and tells that Parveen treats her like a sister why would she accuse her of dishonest, Roshni will get surprised listening to this and tells Salma there is no such thing as a want for her to lie after which she faints, Aman carries her to their room. Aman tells dadi that Roshni has regained her aware, dadi tells him what tabeezi had stated, that on account of Kabir attempting to regulate Roshni could be affected, Aman tells no matter it’s he’ll make Roshni proper. Roshni reaches out to Salma and questions once more, Salma refuses and asks Roshni if she is feeling effectively, Roshni will get irritated and solutions that I’m all proper, Salma asks her to take relaxation and Roshni leaves furiously.

Aman brings meals for Roshni they get into an argument and Roshni accuses him that he doesn’t consider in her, Aman then tells her that he believes in her greater than anybody else together with himself, she then quietens down and will get anxious if she is admittedly going insane, Aman asks her to not fear and that no matter it’s each of them will get via it collectively, he holds her and observes that she has a fever, so he asks her to take relaxation, she then out of the blue remembers that it was purported to be their first evening after which they share a second teasing one another.

Subsequent morning Roshni visits Farah and Tabeezi, Farah questions how she will see issues which aren’t current, Roshni will get anxious that she goes mad, Within the imply whereas Aman seems to be for Roshni and dadi tells him that she has gone to go to Farah, Dadi then tells Aman that she needs Aman and Roshni to get married once more with all of the rituals, Salma additionally agrees and tells that it could be her dream coming true to see her daughter get married, Aman refuses saying that there is no such thing as a want for it as they’ve blessings of all their elders, Parveen interrupts them and asks after Roshni’s well being. Aman tells Parveen that Roshni has gone to satisfy Farah and that she would possibly get some solutions from tabeezi, Parveen thinks to herself that there is no such thing as a means tabeezi can provide Roshni any solutions as that is the shifriti jinn magic and nobody is conscious of it.

Tabeezi tells Roshni that she has not discovered something in Ilmi jinn magic guide, she then suspects that it could be Kabir’s doing and that she’s going to attempt to discover extra about it, she then provides Roshni a hoop which is able to glow within the presence of magic and assist her discover when she is being tricked.

Roshni reaches residence and overhears a dialog between Aman and Dadi the place they’re speaking about consulting a physician concerning Roshni seeing issues, Roshni argues with Aman that how he may converse like that after their dialogue of yesterday, she then suspects that somebody is attempting to create feud between her and Aman, she discover that her ring is glowing and thinks that neither she is casting the magic neither is Aman, then who’s doing it ? To trick the castor, she retains arguing with Aman, she then takes out her ring, which ends up in disappearance of Aman and dadi, she retains arguing with non-existent Aman which then leads her to the castor, Parveen.

Precap: – Parveen argues with Roshni that she doesn’t know the facility of hatred and Roshni counter argues that Parveen is unaware of the facility of affection.