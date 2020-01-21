Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka 22nd January 2020 Written Update Aman’s ex is back and he has a son?

The episode begins with Parveen asking everybody to depart as she is ok. Tabeezi sees the flash of one thing however known as away by dadi. Dadi tells everybody that she thought Kabir’s chapter was closed. Aman says that we now have to watch out as he can take the type of anybody amongst us. Tabeezi tells that sifriti jinn is nice at hiding powers however she’s going to discover a method to maintain a lookout. Parveen tries to retrieve the ring however is interrupted by Mr. Chotu, who asks her to take relaxation as she just isn’t properly. Aman is within the room and Roshni goes there and says that happiness is a bizarre factor after we look ahead to it a lot it comes and is short-lived. However stress nonetheless we wish it to go away it at all times comes again. She assures Aman that this time round she’s going to kick the stress out of their lives.

She is deciding upon the stress buster and fixates upon baking. Aman tells her not to take action as it is going to result in a rise in his stress. Aman apologizes to Roshni for all that she has to undergo. Roshni reminds him how his face had turned ashen when he thought she was dying. Roshni reenacts the scene and Aman tells her to cease because it was not humorous then and it’s not so now. He goes on to inform her that it was like ….. they usually share a second ending one another’s sentences. They get nearer and really feel an electrical present stinging, they separate, attempt once more and the identical factor occurs. Parveen is taking a stroll with bua and she or he tries to eliminate her so she might retrieve the ring as all her magical powers are saved within the ring.

Aman and Roshni go to Tabeezi and she or he tells them that the poison would possibly not be current however the results are nonetheless there. Because the poison was injected to separate them, its impact remains to be working that manner. Roshni questions Tabeezi how lengthy will this go on? Tabeezi assures her that she’s going to discover a answer.

Tabeezi remembers the flash she had seen and determined to search out if it was something that may assist her in monitoring Kabir. She opens her guide and tries to search out out. Parveen involves her room and finds the ring lacking, she thinks that if that ring will get in anybody’s hand it may be simply traced again to her. On the opposite that Tabeezi will get the ring via the guide, concludes that it’s a Safreeti ring and thinks it belongs to Kabir.

Throughout their automobile trip again dwelling, Roshni is unhappy that they can’t contact one another. Aman begins teasing her they usually share a light-weight banter. Roshni all of a sudden notices a baby on the street and asks a]Aman to lookout. They rush out of the automobile to the kid. Roshni picks him up and tells that it appears to be like like somebody has left the kid on the street whereas Aman tells it appears to be like like somebody dropped the kid. Roshni means that regardless that she is nice with youngsters they need to take him to the police station. Aman silences her as he senses some presence and summons bazigaar. He finds a lady bruised and unconscious, he acknowledges her and calls her Aliya.

Aliya tells everybody in Aman’s home that she had left London as she discovered somebody was after her. Initially, she didn’t know the explanation however she finally discovered that they’re after the infant. Roshni questions why are they after the infant? She solutions that they’re after the infant to coerce cash from Aman.

Aman asks her to elucidate and she or he tells him that the infant is his. Listening to this everyone seems to be shocked. In the meantime, a small snake emerges from behind Aliya’s neck and begins crawling, she nudges it again ensuring nobody observed.

Dadi is crying and Bua is together with her, Aman involves them and doesn’t know what to say. Dadi asks him if he has talked to Roshni. He says no and she or he asks him to go and speak to her. Aman finds Roshni of their room crying. She questions him why he by no means advised her about Alia earlier than.

Aman tells her, he and Aliya have been in a relationship again in London and after their break up they didn’t be in contact and he by no means knew in regards to the child. Roshni tells him that the infant just isn’t his. Aman tells her that it’s his previous and he was in a relationship. She interrupts him saying that she just isn’t speaking about his previous. She is okay with that however the child just isn’t his. Aman questions on what foundation she is saying that. Roshni tells him that it’s her Ayana senses and she or he has a robust feeling that the infant just isn’t his.

Precap: Dadi tells that its time to search out out who the actual father of the infant is? Aman helps Aliya and tells everybody that he’s the daddy. Aliya says I hope this satisfies everybody and begins to depart with the kid. Aman stops her and tells her the infant will keep on this home he additional provides that even she needn’t go wherever.