Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka 23rd January 2020 Written Update Aliya and the child to stay in Junaid mansion. Roshni suspects Aliya’s intentions.

Roshni tells Aman that she has no drawback along with his previous however they don’t have any purpose to consider that the child is his. Dadi comes there and tells that Roshni is true and they should discover who the daddy of the child is. Bua asks her how can she even say that. Dadi tells her that she was speaking in regards to the child, not her. Aman tells Aliya that he’s not doubting her however the household wants some sort of assurance that the child belongs to the household. Aliya replies “I understand, we were in a relationship before but he is married now and his wife and family will need to be sure.” Tabbezi drops the ring in a crystal vessel and says an incantation, to take her to the proprietor of the ring. Parveen feels that somebody is attempting to get to her by way of the ring, so she blocks the try. Aman is sleeping Roshni comes there straightens his covers and cries not with the ability to contact him. She leaves and her dupatta falls behind. Aman wakes up feeling Roshni’s tears, sees her leaving he sleeps holding her dupatta.

Roshni whereas going again to her room sees Aliya sitting decked up as a bride. She enters Aliya’s room and finds her sitting on the mattress rocking the child. Roshni covers up saying that she got here to verify on her and the child. Aliya seems to be on with a villainous expression as Roshni leaves.

Parveen tries to seek out out who has her ring, she remembers tabeezi seeing the flash. Considering of a technique to get again the ring, she calls out to the black sky. The jinn seems and tells her the way in which. She thinks that to get her ing again she should commerce her blood and meaning Aman.

Dadi asks what does the DNA studies say, Aman, says that he’s the daddy of the kid. Everyone seems to be shocked. Aliya says I hope nobody has doubts anymore and she or he apologizes to Aman for making the state of affairs awkward. She says that if it was not for the kid’s security she would have left. She asks them if they might care for the kid when nobody solutions, she says I acquired my reply and is about to go away when Aman stops her saying that the kid will keep on this home and so will she. Aliya says that she can not keep as it is going to be awkward for Roshni. She begins to go away, Roshni stops her saying, to separate a baby from its mom is the best sin. She says she can not let that occur.

Dadi says the kid is our blood we’re accountable, we have now to discover a appropriate and secure place for Aliya and little one to remain. Parveen hears this therefore thinks that if the kid is Aman’s then he has Parveen’s blood. She determined to make use of him to get her ring. She tells Dadi that if somebody is after the kid, because the little one is Aman’s nobody can him besides this household. Dadi questions how they will keep in the identical home as Roshni? Parveen solutions that when she was requested the identical query about Rubina and she or he has regretted her resolution all the time.

Parveen asks Roshni to suppose and decide, Roshni asks Aman. Aman solutions that the kid could be safer in the home. Roshni then agrees on them staying. Aliya smirks victoriously and Roshni notices her expression. Parveen asks her to suppose once more as it is going to be troublesome for any spouse to tolerate one other lady in her husband’s life. The kid begins to cry and Parveen takes the kid and provides him to Aman, the kid stops crying. Roshni says the kid is secure right here and leaves excusing herself whereas everybody seems to be on.

Aman finds Roshni sitting close to the fountain and crying, he apologizes to her for the state of affairs he has put her in. he additional says little one with no father has to develop up sooner and he doesn’t want it upon his little one. Roshni solutions that nothing is because it appears in Jinn and Ayana’s life. Aman asks what she means, she says the child just isn’t his. He says that the DNA studies had been constructive, she says the report could be modified and he solutions that they had been from the household physician and Aliya has no purpose to lie.

Roshni confides in Aman about her seeing Aliya dressed as a bride, he solutions that she is a designer and is likely to be attempting certainly one of her designs. Roshni says “something does not seem right about Aliya, her Ayana senses…..” Aman interrupts her saying its not Ayana’s senses however her insecurity. Consequently, he tells her that he can perceive her insecurity however he can not flip his again on his obligations.

Precap: Aman is enjoying with a baby whereas Aliya watches them. Roshni seems to be on….. Baazigar comes and begins screeching. Baazigar is scolded by Aman. Roshni says there is likely to be some purpose possibly he can sense some sort of bother. Aliya questions Roshni what bother is she speaking about.