Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update 23rd January – Roshni is jealous and Parveen begins to suspect Aliya.

Mr. Chotu and Sara are taking part in with the infant, Chotu remarks that the infant appears nothing like Aman. Parveen comes there, sends them away and thinks that she’s going to hand over the infant to jinn, getting all her sifriti powers again. Aliya senses one thing and goes again to her room the place Parveen tells the kid that your father was of no use to me however you might be of nice assist. She begins leaving with the kid and stops seeing Aliya, she covers up saying that the kid was crying so she came visiting.

Roshni is speaking to Farah who tells her that her life is nothing lower than a cleaning soap opera with jinn, ex-girlfriend, infants and all. Farah says that there’s a connection between Aliya and Aman by means of the kid, which may by no means be damaged. Roshni questions “what if the child is not Aman’s?” to which Farah solutions Is she suspecting it or wishing for it? Simply then they hear a crash.

Baazigar will get into Aliya’s room, sees the snake on her neck and creates a ruckus. Aman and the remainder of the household will get there, Aliya tells them that Baazigaar was going for the infant. Roshni defends Baazigar saying he’s essentially the most wise one. Aliya asks Aman to maintain him out of the home for the kid’s security and he agrees. Roshni notices a wound on Aliya’s neck and provides assist however she declines.

Tabeezi is engaged on the ring when Roshni comes there, she swiftly hides the ring. Roshni shares her frustration on not with the ability to contact Aman, requesting her to discover a manner sooner. Tabeezi asks her to be affected person and exhibits her that she is engaged on it whereas additionally sharing along with her that even Aman has known as her twice. Roshni turns into joyful listening to this and says she solely got here there as a result of Aman was determined. Parveen seeks a possibility to take the kid however is unable to get one. She begins getting suspicious concerning Aliya’s motives. Her finger begins turning reddish, she thinks that the impact of not sporting the ring is starting to indicate. She is just a standard jinn with out the ring and can’t take a human kind for much longer.

Roshni and Aman share a second the place she tells him one determined husband is after Tabbezi to discover a manner so he can contact his spouse. Aman says he’s not determined. Roshni cuts in by chance revealing she has been to go to Tabeezi for a similar. He teases her saying even the spouse appears to be determined. She confesses to being jealous as everybody can contact him besides her. She additional provides “Even Farah was saying people who have a child together share a bond.” Aaman reminds her they share a bond of coronary heart saying “Aman Junaid Khan was, is and will always belong to Roshni.”

Roshni questions him on shutting Baazigar within the cage. He solutions the household shouldn’t be at risk some individuals are after the kid and never Jinn. Additional, he has already begun an investigation, as quickly as he figures it out he’ll shift Aliya and the kid to some protected place. An eyelash falls on Roshni’s cheek, he blows and captures it, putting it in her palms. She questions him what ought to she want for? He solutions a determined husband is aware of what he desires. She turns round, make a want. Aman stands in entrance of her saying “your wish is fulfilled, I will always be present in front of you.” They share a second.

Precap: Roshni tells Aman that she looks like an outsider, like him, Aliya and the kid are a contented household and he or she is the one intruding. Aman tells her she will by no means be an outsider, as she at all times lives in his coronary heart. Aliya watches your complete dialog with a self-satisfied smirk.