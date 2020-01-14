Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th January 2020 Written Update: Naira is desperate to reveal the truth

The episode begins with an excited Kairav ready to start the celebrations. Kartik and Naira have a look at one another crammed with love, they memory previous occasions via a sequence of flashbacks as they keep in mind the previous Makarsankrati’s that they’ve celebrated collectively. They hug one another. She apologises to Kartik and asserts that she will be able to now not conceal the reality from him. He’s very adamant on understanding the reality and forces it out of her. Naira reveals that it was not Vedika who donated her kidney to Naira. Kartik is shocked by the flip of occasions. Naira reveals that her kidney was donated by Umesh Gupta who was in want of cash. This complete false plan was curetted by Vedika and assisted by Pallavi. They faked a complete operation and compelled Kartik to imagine that he was indebted to Vedika. Naira appears to be like to Dadi for reassurance and she or he will get the identical. Naira tells everybody how calculative and manipulative Vedika actually is. Even in the course of the closing listening to of Kartik and Vedika’s divorce she threw the ultimate papers on goal in order that the divorce doesn’t come via. If Kartik would have married Naira throughout that point the wedding wouldn’t have been thought of. They considered her as their good friend however she stabbed them within the again. Vedika didn’t reveal the reality earlier since she wished to take Kartik on their honeymoon in order that he maintains a distance along with his household and will get nearer to her.

Kartik tells Vedika that he’s disgusted by her and he trusted her phrase completely. He has no relationship together with her from then onwards. He thanks Naira for revealing the reality. She has given him alot of happiness. The debt that he was in is now gone. He tells Vedika to go wherever she pleases however to by no means are available in his manner. He hugs Naira.

They hear a sudden scream and rush to see Vedika making an attempt to commit suicide. She threatens to kill herself and asserts that she has no concern of dying since she has no cause to stay. She has already despatched a suicide notice to Pallavi by which she blames Kartik and Naira for her loss of life. Particularly Kartik who had an affair along with his ex-wife. This intense state of affairs involves an finish as they reveal that it was a dream sequence.

Vedika ends Naira’s stream of thought and tells her to not dream. Naira says those that dream don’t have something however she has all the things. Vedika corrects her and says that she has all the things. Kartik is her husband, Naira is indebted to her. She introduced Kartik there solely to fulfill Kairav and if she desires she will be able to even cease them from assembly. She enforces that she is definitely good and Naira shouldn’t make her a foul individual.

Throughout this time a fabric cover falls on Naira. Everybody rushes in direction of her. Kartik is scared for her security and makes positive whether or not she is okay. Vedika is bowled over to see this care and affection. Kairav asks whether or not if everybody is okay and so they can go forward with the problem. Naira says they need to start as it’s extra enjoyable once you problem somebody.



Vedika catches Kartik and says that it was a superb choice to remain again and never head for his or her honeymoon instantly or else they’d have missed all of the enjoyable. However their baggage is all packed in order quickly as they’re achieved they’ll depart for the airport. Naira walks away and she or he could be very unhappy.

Naira calls Naksh to search out out if he discovered Umesh however there isn’t any signal of him. They will’t even go to the police as they don’t have any exhausting proof in hand. Dadi can also be apprehensive about what must be achieved.

The competitors begins and Kairav pronounces that the final kite standing would be the winner. The tune ‘Uddi Uddi Jaaye’ begins to play. Naira is unhappy and there may be angst within the air. Everyone seems to be glad and begins to bounce with pleasure. Naira goals of her and Kartik being collectively and dancing, she desires to inform Kartik the reality however is snapped out of her dream by Kairav.

Kartik will get a telephone name and he’s shocked and offended. He throws his telephone on the bottom and stamps on it. He stomps off. Kairav asks what occurred to his father and why he’s so offended. The elders inform him it’s in all probability work stress. Vedika says that he has been getting enterprise calls since morning which appears to be angering him. She goes to search out him. The household figures out that there isn’t any downside with the enterprise and surprise what really occurred. Kartik is hitting the decorations in anger. The episode ends with somebody stopping Kartik.

Precap: Naira involves the Goenka home early within the morning and says there are just a few hours left. Kartik wakes up and takes his suitcase downstairs. He doesn’t go unnoticed and is adopted by Vedika. She sees Kartik embracing Naira.