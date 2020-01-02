Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd January 2020 – Dadi lashes out at Vedika in yrkkh, read details

The story of the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has taken such a flip that now persons are discovering it very tough to attend. Really, for the previous a number of months, individuals had been sitting and ready that when will the paths of Naira and Kartik be discovered? Naira and Kartik’s path was additionally discovered, however the unhealthy eyes of Vedika spoiled the entire work. A couple of days in the past, Naira had an accident in a tomb, after which her situation turned fairly important. In such a scenario, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) is swinging between life and loss of life. Docs have additionally revealed that one kidney of Naira has been utterly broken, so Vedika’s kidney has been matched for her kidney transplant.

Effectively, Vedika has agreed to assist Naira (Shivangi Joshi), however has positioned a requirement in entrance of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) that she needs him to not marry Naira in return. If we take a look at a report by Telechakkar, within the coming days, Kartik will inform Vedika that he’ll agree on one situation that he’ll inform all this stuff to Naira. For the second, it needs to be seen that how will she react if Naira (Shivangi Joshi) involves learn about this within the coming days?

Vedika shall be cursed by grandmother



In keeping with the report, the complete Goenka and Singhania household are going to get a giant shock after listening to Vedika’s demand. Not solely this, the grandmother won’t be able to cease herself from listening to the phrases of Vedika and he or she goes to get offended at Vedika very a lot. For the second, inform us within the commentbox that how keen are you to look at the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?