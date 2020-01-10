Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy left the serial

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy is now saying goodbye to the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pankhuri, who will likely be seen within the serial as Vedika, will not seem within the serial. Pankhuri Awasthy was enjoying a unfavorable character on this serial. Vedika’s secret has been uncovered within the serial. In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Pankhuri Awasthy was working to deliver hassle between Kartik and Naira from Vedika’s position. On the identical time, Naira will deliver the reality of Vedika to the household. After this, after the revelation of Vedika within the serial, the character of Pankhuri Awasthi will finish within the serial. On the identical time, the climax scene of Vedika i.e. Pankhuri Awasthi will likely be broadcast in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ within the coming days.



Just lately, TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy shared the final day’s taking pictures footage from the set of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ on her Instagram earlier than leaving the serial.



In these footage, Pankhuri Aswathy is seen with the star solid of the serial. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are seen within the footage. It’s clear that Pankhuri Awasthy will likely be unhappy if she leaves the serial. The final day of the go well with was emotional for her however he left fortunately. Karthik, Naira and Vedika have a particular bonding within the footage. Though the connection between the three was not good in reel life, however in actual life they’re good pals amongst themselves.