Yes Minister and Heartbeat star Derek Fowlds passes away, aged 82

Derek Fowlds, who performed non-public secretary Bernard Woolley in ’80s sitcom Sure Minister and its spin-off Sure Prime Minister, has handed away on the age of 82, his household has confirmed.

Fowlds reportedly died within the early hours of Friday 17th January, on the Royal United Hospitals Tub after affected by pneumonia.

The actor had a protracted and profitable profession with different roles together with an 18-year stint as Oscar Blaketon on ITV police drama Heartbeat, and Mr Derek on The Basil Brush Present – his very first function.

His assistant, Helen Bennett, stated, “He was probably the most beloved man to all people who ever met him, he by no means had a nasty phrase to say about anyone and he was so effectively revered, adored by everybody.

“You couldn’t have met a nicer person ever, he was just a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly.”

Many stars have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the actor, who’s survived by two sons.

Movie director Edgar Wright tweeted a clip from Sure Prime Minister that includes Fowls, writing, “RIP Derek Fowlds AKA ‘Mr Derek’ AKA Sir Bernard Woolley. This is as classic a scene in British comedy as they come.”

Actress Katy Manning wrote, “My darling #DerekFowlds my friend of so many years & so many adventures has gone on, on his awfully big adventure, my heart hurts today but my memories will be filled with smiling memories. My deepest love goes out to his family who he loved so dearly.”

In the meantime, the official Basil Brush Twitter account posted, “I don’t know what to say, I’m so desperately sad. Such times we had, rest in peace Mr Derek, my best friend forever.”