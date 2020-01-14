January 13, 2020 | 7:58pm

Perhaps he wants a bit extra meditation?

A yoga teacher was arrested for beating up a fellow moviegoer who was toying together with his mobile phone throughout a screening of the Quentin Tarantino movie “Once Upon a time… in Hollywood,” a report mentioned Monday.

Nicholas Glasgow, 34, allegedly carried out the beatdown on the Iowa Metropolis multiplex final September on the conclusion of the film that includes Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, The Smoking Gun reported, citing a legal grievance.

Glasgow had initially demanded an apology from the sufferer “for ruining the film for him,” the report mentioned.

He then punched the person in his face and kicked him after he was knocked to the bottom, in response to the legal grievance.

Earlier than the film, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, even started, Glasgow demanded theater employees “speak to the victim about his phone usage,” the grievance says.

The suspect allegedly informed the workers “to take care of it or he would.”

Glasgow was charged with assault and legal mischief.

In keeping with theater employees, he commonly catches a flick on Tuesday nights.