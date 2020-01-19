Yogendra Yadav Lashes Out At Centre Over Citizenship Law

Yogendra Yadav stated the continuing protests have been a means for individuals to vent out their “suffocation”.

Thane:

Criticising the Centre over the Citizenship Modification Act, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav stated it’s unlucky that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can solely see the “white cap” and “hijab” (worn by Muslims) however not the nationwide flag within the fingers of lakhs of individuals.

He stated the continuing protests throughout the nation in opposition to some selections of the Centre have been a means for individuals to vent out their “suffocation”.

The politician-activist was addressing a rally in Bhiwandi city on Saturday night time to oppose CAA, the proposed nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR).

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, JD(S) nationwide common secretary and Justice (retd) B G Kolse-Patil and Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU)pupil chief Umar Khalid additionally addressed the gathering. “Modi can solely see the white cap and “hijab” and never not the tricolour within the fingers of lakhs of individuals which is unlucky. The suffocation within the nation has come out via these agitations,” Mr Yadav stated.

He additionally stated that the agitation at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has “proved the power of women”.

The protesters, who’re opposing the CAA and NRC, have been sitting on protest at Shaheen Bagh for over a month. The highway is a key hyperlink between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by Noida Site visitors Police in view of the continuing protests.