Yogendra Yadav To Lead March In Delhi; Internet Remains Shut In Lucknow

CAA Protests: There have been protests over the previous few days in a number of components of the nation.

Peaceable protests had been held throughout the nation on Monday, with political events, college students and the civil society coming collectively towards the contentious citizenship legislation. In Delhi, the Congress held protests at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, which was attended by senior leaders of the social gathering, together with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Kamal Nath. At Chennai’s Marina Seashore, the DMK held a rally attended by 1000’s after getting clearance from the Excessive Court docket. In Kolkata, college students of the premier Jadavpur College gheraoed the Governor, demanding a dialogue. A number of rallies had been additionally held in Bengaluru, Kochi and Mumbai.

Greater than 20 individuals have died within the protests towards the brand new legislation because it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, 5 in Assam and two in Mangaluru. The protests had escalated final Sunday with a police crackdown on the scholars of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia after their protest march led to violence.

Citizenship Act: Jamia college students to carry protest The scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia ​can be holding a protest at 12pm right now towards the contentious citizenship modification invoice. One other protest has been referred to as by Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan at 12:30 pm at Jantar Mantar. We meet right now at 12 midday at Mandi Home and March to Jantar Mantar

Hours after an enormous BJP march on the streets of Kolkata in assist of the controversial citizenship legislation, one of many social gathering’s high leaders in West Bengal, Chandra Kumar Bose, posted tweets questioning the act. India is a rustic “open to all religions and communities”, asserted Mr Bose, a grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. “If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let”s be transparent,” Mr Bose tweeted. If #CAA2019 isn’t associated to any faith why are we stating – Hindu,Sikh,Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains solely! Why not embrace #Muslims as effectively? Let’s be clear – Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019

Janata Dal-United chief Prashant Kishor tweeted saying, “Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens’ movement against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.” Thanks @rahulgandhi for becoming a member of residents’ motion towards #CAA_NRC. However as you realize past public protests we additionally want states to say NO to #NRC to cease it. We hope you’ll impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there can be #No_NRC within the #Congress dominated states. 🙏🏼 – Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019