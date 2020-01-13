Yogi Adityanath Wants To Rename River Ghaghra To Saryu In UP

The UP authorities, until now, has modified identify of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya district

Lucknow:

After altering the identify of two districts and one railway junction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now determined to vary the identify of the Ghaghra river.

The Chief Minister has despatched a proposal to the Union Dwelling Ministry to vary the identify of Ghaghra to Saryu in Uttar Pradesh.

The Saryu river finds point out in historical Hindu scriptures such because the Vedas and Ramayana. Actually translating to ‘that which is streaming’, it flows by way of Ayodhya and as is believed to rejuvenate it and wash away impurities.

Hundreds of devotees come to the Saryu to take a holy dip all year long on numerous spiritual events.

The Saryu, within the higher reaches, is called the Kali river after which flows by way of Ayodhya after which into the Ghaghra in UP.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities, until now, has modified the identify of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya district. Mughalsarai junction in Chandauli district has additionally been modified to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

