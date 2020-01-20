Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair demo coming to Switch January 30

If you happen to’ve been on the fence about shopping for Yooka-Laylee and the Inconceivable Lair for Swap, you’ll wish to examine the eShop from January 30. Playtonic not too long ago introduced through Twitter free demo for the platformer might be accessible to obtain so you possibly can strive before you purchase. Additionally they talked about that there’s no time restrict for the demo so that you’ll be capable to play the content material that’s on supply to your coronary heart’s content material.
Excellent news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and the Inconceivable Lair is on the way in which!
Steam: 23rd Jan
PS4/Nintendo Swap: 30th Jan
Xbox: TBA
If you happen to’re a strive before you purchase kinda man (or gal/pal), it is a nice alternative so that you can get caught in! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa
— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 20, 2020
