York Regional Police take on two new canine coppers

York Regional Police have two new recruits — with moist noses, bushy tails and eight legs between them.

Police canines Hux and York — German Shepherds born in Slovakia –each formally graduated from their coaching and had been acknowledged as full-fledged members of the pressure at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

Const. Zach Leece, a police officer for six years, described York — his new canine companion — as a targeted canine who loves his ball on a string.

“I love the job of a police officer and this has been a childhood dream of mine,” stated Leece, who grew up with canines.

The 2 new additions carry the entire variety of canines within the pressure’s canine unit to 15.

“For the families of the canine officers, this is a 24/7 job,” stated Supt. Wallace Gossen. The animals go residence with their handlers, trip with them and develop into an integral a part of their households.