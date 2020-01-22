York University instructor subject of sex assault allegation on TTC

York College officers says the post-secondary insitution has eliminated a category teacher following an allegation that he dedicated a sexual assault on the TTC.

“We are aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving a part-time instructor at the university,” York spokesman Yanni Dagonas mentioned in a press release.

“In the interim, the instructor will not be attending campus and the University has made arrangements for the courses to continue as scheduled with alternate instructors.”

The incident was first reported through social media by an individual who mentioned they had been on a subway practice when a person allegedly inappropriately touched a lady final Thursday morning.

The individual, who goes by @inked_mamii on Instagram, mentioned whereas she was sleeping on the time, the alleged sufferer approached her.

“I woke up to her tapping me on my shoulder in tears asking if I saw the man,” mentioned the social media publish.

“She said she had her eyes closed listening to music but slightly opened them when he sat right beside her because she thought it was odd,” mentioned the publish. “She said he took off his jacket, put it on his lap with his bag over it … and put his hands through it and started to feel up the side of her breast. She was wearing a sweater, so she noticed right away.”

The alleged sufferer modified places so she may take his image and he ran away.

Disgusted with the alleged incident, @inked_mamii shared the photograph on Instagram and folks began to come back ahead on social media figuring out him as a York College teacher.

In the meantime, Toronto Police verify they’re conscious of the alleged incident and are investigating.

“This is an active and on-going investigation,” mentioned Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu.

“The officer in charge from 52 division has consulted our sex crimes unit,” she mentioned. “At this time, victims and witnesses have come forward. We are conducting interviews. We do request victims to contact police or victim services. No one has been arrested or identified at this time.”