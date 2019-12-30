YOU BET: Bills open as field-goal underdogs for playoff opener in Houston

In case you are from the betting faculty — as many are — that home-field benefit is value a subject aim within the NFL, take into account subsequent weekend’s AFC wild-card recreation between the Buffalo Payments and Houston Texans a choose ’em.

As each groups rested starters in Week 17 losses (to the Jets for the Payments and to the fighting-for-a-playoff-spot Titans for the Texans), there’s not a lot to choose between the 2 groups. In consequence, the Texans opened as three-point favourites in a recreation that might be performed beneath the dome in Houston.

Regardless of wobbling to the end line in uncharacteristic style — particularly with a house loss to Miami as 17-point dwelling favourites — the New England Patriots nonetheless get to open up in Foxboro towards Tennessee and can achieve this as favourites.

The price of dropping to the Dolphins was pricey for the Patriots as they misplaced the first-round bye. And with a gap line of 4½ factors, it was one of many shortest costs the defending champs have had at dwelling this season. Of explicit concern for the champs is a defence that couldn’t comprise journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Fish.

The NFC traces and matchups had been depending on the Sunday evening divisional battle between the 49ers and Seahawks.

With a report of 10-6 (the identical because the Texans) the Payments are actually an attention-grabbing prospect coming into this post-season. Shedding to the Jets within the finale (as 1½-point dwelling favourites) meant subsequent to nothing on condition that quarterback Josh Allen and a lot of the starters performed solely a few sequence earlier than being shut down. Given the arrogance degree with the Payments and an at-times stifling defence, they actually should be thought-about a dwell underdog heading into wild-card weekend.

Nonetheless, who is aware of what to make of the Patriots? Whereas the AFC East title was by no means doubtful, they had been a modest 5-Four over their remaining 9 video games and, consequently, should play on wild-card weekend for the primary time in a decade.

Put it this manner: If the Patriots had been anyplace close to their mid-season type, they’d probably be double-digit favourites of their playoff opener.

One other little bit of shrapnel from the mammoth Dolphins upset over the Patriots: One of the in style pre-season bets was beneath 5 wins on the season on the Fins. Profitable on the highway as 17-point underdogs gutted all these sensible guys.