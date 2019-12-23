YOU BET: Saturday spreads, a thing of holiday beauty

Finest wager of the NFL season to this point? That may be Saturday soccer – arms down.

Neglect the winners and losers, the mere undeniable fact that there are three video games on the penultimate weekend of the season is a present for soccer followers and bettors alike. And within the case of Week 16, what a playing unfold it was just about from begin to end of the three pack.

Not solely have been every of the contests wildly entertaining, the outcomes (each straight up and towards the unfold) have been very a lot up for grabs deep into the fourth quarter. It helped that there was one thing on the road in all three, a reality made much more entertaining by the tightness of the betting traces.

How shut was it? The three video games mixed to complete inside 4 factors of the designated level spreads with drama concerned for bettors proper as much as the ultimate possessions.

The early matinee sport was a push because the Texans beat the host Bucs by three.

Then got here the thriller in New England the place a two-point conversion to place the Patriots up by seven (as 6.5-point house favourites) was simply the beginning of the enjoyable within the late going of the fourth. The Payments threatened to tie it up on the ultimate drive solely to by stopped by the stout Pats defence.

And within the nightcap, the Rams misplaced 24-21 which was adequate for the quilt as 6 half of level street underdogs.

– With an opportunity to nail down a first-round bye with a win over Miami, the Patriots are as soon as once more the heaviest favoured staff in Week 17 – a whopping 15.5 factors over the Dolphins.

– The Raiders, nonetheless with one thing to play for, took benefit of a Chargers opponent that nearly by no means wins or loses by greater than 4 factors (or so it appears) and gained outright as 7.5 level street favourites. Additionally of observe: the now Los Angeles Chargers clearly have one of many shoddiest home-field benefits in soccer.

– Remind us once more how the Bengals can lose and the outcome might be thought of an upset? Initially, the victorious Dolphins nearly blew a 22-point lead earlier than successful it in time beyond regulation as 1.5-point house underdogs.