“You Could Be From RSS, BJP”: Akhilesh Yadav To Doctor After UP Accident

Samajwadi Celebration chief Akhilesh Yadav was visiting Kannauj bus accident victims (File)

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh:

Samajwadi Celebration chief Akhilesh Yadav has been caught on video lashing out at an on-duty physician at a authorities hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Monday, saying “you could be from the RSS… you could be from the BJP… you don’t have to explain to me what they are saying”. The previous Chief Minister was visiting sufferers and relations, admitted after a highway accident final week left a minimum of 20 folks useless, when the confrontation happened.

In a video of the incident, shared on-line by information company ANI, Mr Yadav could be seen interacting with relations who elevate the query of compensation when the physician intervenes and is informed off.

“You don’t speak… you are a government man… I know. You don’t have to explain anything to me about what they are saying. You don’t speak because you are a government servant,” Akhilesh Yadav says as he turns to face the physician who is just not seen within the video.

#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to satisfy injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to go away the room as he speaks about compensation quantity been given to the injured,says, “Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte…bahar bhaag jao”. pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

The Samajwadi Celebration chief appeared to take objection to the physician interrupting whereas a member of the family of one of many accident victims claimed to not have obtained any compensation from the state.

“You are a very junior officer… a very small worker. You could be from the RSS… you could be from the BJP. You can’t tell me what they are saying… you don’t have to speak on behalf of the government. Step back… step further back. Go away from here…” he declares.

The physician – Emergency Medical Officer DS Mishra – was later quoted by ANI as saying he had tried to appropriate the member of the family’s declare over not receiving compensation.

“I was standing there because I am their attending officer. When the patient’s family members claimed that they did not receive their compensation, I tried to clarify that they have received the cheque,” Dr DS Mishra mentioned, including Mr Yadav had ordered him to go away regardless that he was on emergency obligation.

Kannauj Bus Fireplace: No less than 21 passengers have been rescued and brought to hospital

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Celebration has introduced compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the household of those that died within the accident.

Earlier Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced Rs 2 lakh compensation for subsequent of kin and Rs 50,000 for individuals who had suffered grievous accidents.

No less than 20 folks had been killed on Friday after a bus carrying 46 passengers collided with a truck and caught fireplace. It took 4 fireplace engines about 40 minutes to douse the blaze and the rescued folks – round 21 – had been taken to a government-run hospital within the metropolis.

An eyewitness mentioned the bus was packed to capability when the accident happened.

“There were many travellers. Only 10 to 12 could get out of the bus. The bus was absolutely packed. Other than the 10 to 12 who could get off the bus, everyone else was inside,” the eyewitness mentioned.

The Yogi Adityanath authorities has directed officers to make sure correct therapy of the injured.

With inptu from ANI