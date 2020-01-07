You could run for “several more seasons,” according to showrunner Sera Gamble

After Penn Badgley by chance confirmed season three, creator Sera Gamble has revealed that You possibly can run for far more seasons on Netflix.

Whats up, you. You need You to return with extra episodes on Netflix, don’t you?

If sure, you’re in luck. Not too long ago, Joe Goldberg aka Penn Badgley by chance spilled the beans on You season three in an interview with Leisure Tonight however rapidly backtracked. Not that we’d like affirmation after how issues wrapped up in season two. Who’s the mysterious girl neighbor? The world needs to know.

Now, creator and showrunner Sera Gamble has hinted that the way forward for the present on Netflix could also be brighter than that. Which means, the present can really run for far more seasons as an alternative of coming to an finish with installment three. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she stated that there are nonetheless numerous tales to inform and she will undoubtedly “follow Joe for several more seasons.”

She additionally teased that similar to we noticed Beck in glimpses all through the season, we would see all our favourite useless characters within the upcoming seasons. So, there’s room for Candace, Delilah and Forty to make appearances once more.

Aside from them, Ellie goes to return clearly as a result of she’s alive and effectively as Joe promised to ship her cash. However which flip will Joe and Love’s love story take? The previous few seconds of the finale gave us some clues, however nonetheless, we’d like solutions.

Was that girl Joe’s mom? Is Love actually pregnant with Joe’s child? Did Love kill her personal husband and is extra twisted than she appears to be? All might be answered in season three, hopefully.

That being stated, Netflix is but to formally renew the psychological thriller for season three, on condition that not a lot time has handed since season two was launched, it’s going to take some extra months probably till we hear the information.

In any case, season three of the Netflix sequence is not going to hit Netflix anytime this yr. We’ll should suffice ourselves with memes and conspiracy theories.

What do you assume will occur in season three? Tell us within the feedback!