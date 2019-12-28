“You Decide Who’s Lying”: Rahul Gandhi On Assam Detention Centre Tweet

Rahul Gandhi hits again at ruling BJP after he was accused of mendacity over detention centres in Assam.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will for the primary time go to Assam right this moment since protests first broke out within the state earlier this month over the amended Citizenship Act. Hours forward of the go to, he launched a counterattack on the ruling BJP after he was accused of mendacity concerning the detention centres within the state in certainly one of his tweets.

“You saw my tweet? I shared Narendra Modi’s speech where he is saying there are no detention centres in India and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre. You decide who is lying,” he informed reporters on the social gathering headquarters in Delhi the place he was attending an occasion organised to mark his social gathering’s 135th basis day.

“This sham (Citizenship Amended Act and NRC) is notebandi quantity 2,” the Congress chief mentioned evaluating the brand new citizenship regulation to the BJP authorities’s demonetisation or notes ban transfer in 2017. “All the poor people will be expected to prove their citizenship. They will be the worst hit,” he mentioned.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old chief had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his declare that there aren’t any detention centres in India and the suggestion nationwide rollout of Nationwide Register of Residents just isn’t taking place. “The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, together with an edited clip of PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and a media report on a purported detention centre in Assam. The Congress MP additionally added the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot (Lies, Lies, Lies).

The ruling BJP slammed Mr Gandhi for his comment, calling him a “jhoothon ka sardar” (grasp of lies). “Today, Rahul Gandhi has tweeted something and the kind of language he has used is very objectionable. He has said that the Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Bharat Mata. I think it is wrong to expect decency and good language from Rahul Gandhi,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mentioned at a press convention.

“Rahul Gandhi is jhoothon ka sardar. The three detention centres (which Rahul Gandhi talked about) have been arrange in Assam by his social gathering which was in energy each on the centre and the state,” he mentioned.

Huge protests in opposition to the CAA or Citizenship (Modification) Act, the first-ever regulation to make faith a standards for citizenship, have swept India. The federal government says the regulation will assist non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring nations develop into Indian residents in the event that they fled spiritual persecution and entered India earlier than 2015. Activists, college students, opposition events and different protesters say the regulation discriminates in opposition to Muslims and is in opposition to the secular tenets of the structure.