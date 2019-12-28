You Decide Who’s “Lying”, Says Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of His Assam Visit

Hundreds have been collaborating in protests since December 11 in opposition to the brand new legislation. (File)

At the same time as restrictions beneath part 144 of the CrPC are being imposed in a number of components of the nation, a number of protests have been deliberate in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act at Delhi’s Jamia College, Shaheen Bagh, India Gate and Zakir Nagar at the moment.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi can also be anticipated to pay a day-long go to to Assam at the moment to increase the occasion’s solidarity to the individuals protesting in opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Daily for the reason that act was handed within the parliament on December 11, hundreds of individuals have been collaborating in demonstrations, braving chilly winter temperatures to protest in opposition to the brand new legislation.

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday justified his authorities’s crackdown on agitations in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, saying that the motion has “shocked” each protester into silence. The tweet was a reference to the federal government’s resolution to make protesters pay up for public property destroyed in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 21 individuals died in violent clashes that erupted within the state.

The CAA, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

Listed below are the LIVE updates from protests in opposition to citizenship legislation:

Trinamool to offer Rs 5 lakh to households of these killed in Mangaluru Trinamool Congress delegation reaches Mangaluru, reviews information company ANI. They are going to hand over Rs 5 lakh compensation every to the household of the 2 individuals who died throughout protests in opposition to Citizenship Modification Act on December 19.

There are visuals of a detention centre: Rahul Gandhi After the BJP accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of mendacity about detention centres in Assam, he says: “I have tweeted a video where Narendra Modi is saying that there are no detention centres in India, and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre, so you decide who is lying.” In a tweet on Friday, the Congress chief had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mendacity to the nation on the problem of detention camps in Assam. Hitting again at Mr Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra stated he has used objectionable language nevertheless it was an excessive amount of to ask for decency in public discourse from him. Addressing a press convention, Mr Patra confirmed the official assertion issued by the Congress-led UPA authorities in 2011 stating that detention centres have been arrange in Assam. Rahul Gandhi is predicted to pay a day-long go to to Assam at the moment to increase the occasion’s solidarity to the individuals protesting in opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Modification) Act. Mr Gandhi can even tackle a celebration rally and pay the occasion’s tributes to the 5 individuals who have been killed within the state through the stir in opposition to the Act, Congress in-charge of Assam.