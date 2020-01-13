‘You done waiting?’: Anubhav Sinha lashes out at Ajay Devgn over his JNU comment

Highlights of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho













Days after many Bollywood celebrities weighed in on the assault by a masked mob on the scholars of JNU and demanded a strict motion, Ajay Devgn, too joined the dialogue. Ajay, whose Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is doing good enterprise on the box-office, took to Twitter to share his two cents on the subject.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” he wrote. Taking a pointy jibe at Ajay Devgn, Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting????”

Ajay Devgn had earlier stated, “I have been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don’t know how to comment. It is all very sad what’s happening. Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan slammed

Large B, who has at all times been vocal concerning the happenings within the nation, was slammed for his silence on CAA, NRC and on the assaults on JNU college students. Large B had tweeted an emoji with folded arms, quickly after the information of the assault, which made everybody surprise what Large B meant to say. There have been many individuals who trolled the megastar for sustaining his silence over the brutal assault on JNU college students contained in the campus. From calling Large B ‘spineless’ to taking jibes at his indignant younger man picture, netizens slammed Amitabh Bachchan proper, left and centre.

Sunny Leone’s take

After many A-listers have come out in assist of the scholars of the JNU college, who have been attacked by masked goons; Sunny Leone too has joined the controversy. The Ragini MMS actress has stated that she does not imagine in violence and conflict and needs peace to prevail. “I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn. Violence doesn’t just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt,” Sunny Leone stated. “It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there’s some resolution that will come without violence here,” she added.