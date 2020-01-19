“You Have To Obey”: Salman Khurshid Backs Kapil Sibal’s CAA Statement

Congress chief Salman Khurshid voiced his opinion on CAA, Kapil Sibal’s comment. (File)

Former Union Minister and senior Congress chief Salman Khurshid, whereas responding to social gathering colleague Kapil Sibal’s comment on Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA, has mentioned that “If something is on the statute book, you have to obey law, else there are consequences”. Mr Sibal on Saturday mentioned state can not say ”no” to a legislation handed by parliament.

“If the Supreme Court doesn’t interfere, it”ll remain on the statute book. If something is on the statute book, you have to obey the law, else there are consequences,” Mr Khurshid instructed ANI on Saturday.

“It is a matter where the state governments have a very serious difference of opinion with the centre as far as this (CAA) law is concerned. So, we would wait for the final pronouncement made by the top court. Ultimately, the top will decide and till then everything said, done, not done is provisional and tentative.”

Mr Sibal, who was taking part within the Kerala Literature Pageant (KLF) at Kozhikode on Saturday, had mentioned that “a state cannot say no to a law cleared by the parliament”.

“When it’s about national politics, I think we all must stand together because this is national legislation. So, we should not be scoring political points. You must know that if the CAA is passed, no state can say ”I will not implement it”. That is not possible. That is unconstitutional. You can oppose it. You can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the Central government to withdraw it,” he mentioned.

“But constitutionally to say that I will not implement it is going to be problematic and it is going to create more difficulty. So, what we need to do is politically get together, fight this battle and let the Congress party nationally lead the charge,” he added.

The CAA, for the primary time, makes faith check for citizenship in India. Whereas the federal government says it’s going to grant citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014, critics have known as it “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional”.