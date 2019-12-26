Photograph: Carmela Zumbado and Jenna Ortega in You season 2.. Credit score: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Love is within the air as soon as once more for Joe Goldberg, however has he realized his lesson or is he again to his previous bag of methods? Listed here are the very best moments from You season 2, episode 1.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is again in our lives! He has moved to Los Angeles in hopes of commencing a recent begin in a metropolis the place it’s simple to get misplaced. However as a lot as he could attempt, hassle and love all the time appears to comply with Joe. Or is it Joe who seeks out all of the drama? Both manner, that is going to be one intense and darkish season. You season 2, episode 1, spoilers forward!

To shortly recap, You final left us with Joe getting away with homicide. He isn’t a suspect in Beck (Elizabeth Lail) or Peach’s (Shay Mitchell) deaths. However simply because nobody is pointing any fingers his route, doesn’t imply there isn’t anybody on the market who’s out to get Joe.

The truth is, the one who is now after Joe is considered one of his victims. Within the last moments of season 1, Candace (Ambyr Childers) seems again in Joe’s life. How did she survive and what does she plan on doing to Joe? Season 2 dives proper in!

Please notice earlier than we break down the season 2 premiere of You that there are spoilers forward! You should definitely watch season 2, episode 1, “A Fresh Start,” earlier than studying on.

1. Delilah and Ellie

Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Ellie (Jenna Ortega) are a sister duo who dwell in Joe’s new residence constructing in Los Angeles. Delilah is the supervisor there, however her ardour is changing into a reporter. Beneath her and Ellie’s robust exterior, you’ll be able to inform they’re form folks and we worry for his or her lives. In any case, you already know what occurs with those that get too near Joe.

Nonetheless, regardless of being afraid for them, they’re additionally immediately one of many issues in regards to the new season. Delilah, particularly, could be very attention-grabbing and we are able to’t wait to study extra about her and the way her story will join with Joe’s — or as he’s going by now, Will Bettelheim.