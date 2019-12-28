Picture: Jenna Ortega in You season 2.. Credit score: Beth Dubber/Netflix

You season 2 kicks issues up a notch in episode four, “The Good, the Bad, & the Hendy”! Listed below are the highest 5 most stunning moments. Spoilers forward.

The primary episode of You season 2 concludes with stunning reveals. Joe Goldberg continues to be as much as his standard tips, making an attempt to persuade himself he’s be a great and higher individual. Episodes two and three are gradual, increase the story, however the gloves are off in episode four, “The Good, the Bad, & the Hendy.” Contemplate this your closing spoiler warning in case you are not caught up on the sequence!

As we proceed to see flashbacks of Joe’s childhood, we really feel an increasing number of for him. Can somebody simply love him already? Unconditionally? It’s unhappy, actually. Make no mistake, this isn’t an excuse for his merciless and obsessive actions from season 1 (or this season). However we are able to nonetheless perceive his conduct extra due to the flashbacks.

In an try and redeem himself, Joe believes he’s making all the appropriate strikes. He plans on liberating Will, is being cautious round Love, and is making an attempt to cease Henderson from harming any extra younger women.

That mentioned, episode four is quite stunning and leaves us desirous to rush to complete the sequence! Listed below are essentially the most stunning moments from episode four of You season 2:

1. Ellie and Henderson

Whereas doing a little laundry, Joe catches Ellie and Delilah chatting about Henderson. Ellie makes it clear to her sister Delilah that she is staying away from Henderson. Listening to this pleases Joe, a job nicely completed, he thinks to himself. However later, he regrets making an attempt to out-tech a teen.

Because it seems, Ellie was fast to catch the spy ware on her cellphone that Joe put in. She deactivated it so as to proceed texting Henderson. To search out out what they’ve been texting about and when they’re assembly up subsequent, Joe (with Will’s assist) hacks Henderson’s stolen laptop.