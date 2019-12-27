You season 2: Comedian Chris D’Elia takes over episode 3

The third episode of You season 2 includes a acquainted face. Comic Chris D’Elia seems so as to add some laughs (and loopy chills) in episode three, “What Are Friends For?”

If you’re conversant in the world of comedy, notably stand-up comedy, about Chris D’Elia. Even when you aren’t, D’Elia has had a number of breakout roles on tv, a few of these embrace starring as Kenny on ABC’s The Good Physician and Danny on NBC’s Undateable. For sure, this isn’t the primary time the comic stretches his performing chops, You season 2 is barely his newest mission to grow to be concerned in.

Within the common Netflix collection, D’Elia takes on the position of Henderson, a humorist and actor with a darkish secret. Spoilers forward if in case you have not watched as much as episode three of You season 2!

Audiences choose up on the trace that Henderson just isn’t a pleasant dude. Not as sort as he permits himself to seem. He’s hiding one thing, and Joe’s neighbor and house supervisor Delilah is on to him. She confides in Joe that she was hanging out with Henderson and his crew when she blacked out.

Delilah remembers nothing, solely waking up together with her skirt pulled up. Main purple flag! Ever since, she avoids Henderson and is decided to search out some grime on him, though nobody will hearken to her. That is clearly elevating the “Believe Women” motion.

Joe can be nice at following his intestine feeling, and he is aware of Henderson is probably going a pervert. Later, he learns from Forty that Henderson positively has a “secret room.” What’s he going to do with all of this data?

Spoiler alert for e-book readers: Within the novel, Hidden Our bodies, which You season 2 is loosely on, Henderson has a smaller position. You goes to reap the benefits of having D’Elia on board and broaden his position, so do count on to see much more of him within the coming couple of episodes.

How will Henderson’s story conclude? Absolutely, Joe received’t enable Henderson to proceed getting away with being a creep. You’ll need to tune in to search out out! However share your theories with us, within the feedback!

You season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.