You season 2, episode 2: Is Joe truly trying to change?

Within the second episode of You season 2, Joe appears to actually need to flip over a brand new leaf. However will this new perspective final or is he solely fooling himself?

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) seemingly realized his lesson once we first catch as much as him in You season 2. He has moved out to Los Angeles after Candace (Ambyr Childers) paid him a daunting go to. He’s been tiptoeing round Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), afraid of falling in love once more so shortly. All in all, Joe has been a great man and holding to himself. That’s, till the ultimate stunning moments of the season 2 premiere.

Because it seems, some individuals by no means change!

For starters, Joe is now “Will,” and he didn’t randomly decide that identify. Joe has stolen Will’s (Robin Lord Taylor) identification and is holding him in a glass cage. That is setting as much as be a recipe for catastrophe. The truth that Joe has already gone this far is an indication that he isn’t planning on altering his methods. However episode 2, titled “Just the Tip,” is hinting in any other case. Effectively, not less than it does for the primary half. Spoilers forward!

The second episode of the brand new season provides viewers additional particulars of how Joe discovered Love. Nevertheless, as soon as he has Love and issues are trying nice, he pulls again. It appears his conscience may simply be calling him (about time). Joe reminds himself and audiences that solely fools rush in, and he’s no idiot (anybody beg to vary?).

Beck (Elizabeth Lail) continues to look in Joe’s thoughts, reminding him that they had been in love and he harm her. Joe appears to actually be remorseful. Afraid of wounding Love, Joe backs away and tells her that he desires to take issues sluggish.

Shockingly, Love appears to already be all in. She’s desperate to bounce again right into a relationship after her husband’s tragic demise, and she or he has a sense Joe is the one. She begs Joe to rethink and tries to vary his thoughts.

As soon as once more, because the second episode is coming to an in depth, we’re reminded of how mentally tousled Joe is. On the surface, he seems to need to take issues sluggish. Joe takes Love’s recommendation and writes a letter of closure to Beck. He burns it and tells Love that it feels good to have performed so. However his thoughts has different ideas.

“Can’t wait to tell our story to our kids. How we decided to walk before we ran. Started out as friends,” Joe thinks with an enthralling, but type of evil smile. A person who’s being cautious a few new relationship doesn’t essentially have the longer term all deliberate out as Joe does. No. Joe is aware of he desires to be with Love and he’s keen to do something to make that occur.

And simply in case audiences wanted extra proof of Joe’s sick habits, the episode closes with Joe storing a pair of stolen underwear from Love into his secret field within the wall.

“I know we’ll get there. I’m optimistic. It’s just who I am,” Joe finishes. Everybody round Love higher be careful!

You season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.