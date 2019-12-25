Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is simply hours away from re-entering our lives! You season 2 is coming to Netflix tonight!

You season 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019! If you wish to keep up late on Christmas night time, you possibly can watch the brand new season of You as quickly because it’s accessible to stream.

You season 2 hits Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday. We all know various followers will probably be staying up late to tune in.

You turned one of many streaming large’s greatest hits final yr. It’s no secret that Netflix isn’t open with their viewership numbers, however they have been joyful to share that You crossed 40 million views from members inside a number of months. That’s fairly the accomplishment!

That is much more admirable once you take into accounts that You debuted on the Lifetime community and was promised a second season. Sadly, in line with the community, not sufficient individuals tuned in, in order that they canceled it after one season. Harsh, however Netflix stepped in and performed all episodes on their service.

Netflix audiences have been launched to Joe Goldberg, brilliantly portrayed by Penn Badgley, and the remaining is historical past. It turned Netflix subscriber’s newest obsession, and we are able to’t look ahead to extra! That is the place all You newbies should depart us and cease studying as there are You season 1 spoilers forward!

You season 1 left off with Joe getting away with a number of murders, together with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), however his love troubles are removed from over. Simply within the closing scene, one other girl catches his eye. To his horror and shock, it’s Candace (Ambyr Childers), his first large love who he killed and buried, or so he thought!

How did Candace survive and why is she again? We’ll discover out extra in simply a number of hours when You season 2 premieres on Netflix! We’ll additionally meet Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Joe’s new love curiosity. However ought to we even name him Joe? Within the teaser trailer, he proudly goes by Will now.

Watch the official trailer for season 2!

Will you be watching the upcoming season instantly when it drops or take your time with it to view over the winter break? Tell us within the feedback! That is one binge we imagine you must savor, however don’t take too lengthy to look at it or spoilers on-line will wreck it for you.

You season 2 is on Netflix Dec. 26.