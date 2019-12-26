You season 2 is now on Netflix

Joe Goldberg has arrived and we are able to start to obsess over his new love troubles. You season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Let the obsession start! When Netflix added all of season 1 episodes of Lifetime’s You on their streaming service, they knew what they had been doing. The stalker drama could not have been a giant hit for Lifetime and was canceled after one season, but it surely turned one of the standard and most-watched reveals on Netflix. Are you able to blame viewers? There’s a lot thriller, so many shocks, and, in fact, it stars the charming Penn Badgley!

For these not in-the-know, You follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley) in his love misadventures. You see, very like viewers, Joe turns into obsessive about what he sees and can cease at nothing to make his new girlfriend completely happy. Properly, in keeping with Joe, that’s. Really, he’s a serial stalker who takes issues three notches too far.

Within the season 2 trailer, Joe has escaped to Los Angeles, a metropolis nobody will ever suspect he’s dwelling in. Joe’s not fallacious, everyone knows he hates every thing about L.A., so it’s an incredible hiding spot. However will it work if he stumbles upon Love? No, actually! His new love curiosity is Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and she or he shouldn’t be like another lady Joe has met!

MORE: You season 2 star Adwin Brown teases surprises to return

Properly, let’s name him Will, for now, as that’s how he introduces himself to everybody he meets in Los Angeles. What’s going to he be as much as? The identical previous methods or has he discovered his lesson. Okay, the latter is very unlikely, however absolutely he has discovered a factor or two from earlier experiences to know to be extra cautious, proper? We’ll have to attend and see!

Watch the official trailer for You season 2!

Are you planning to binge-watch all the new season ASAP or are you and your pals doing a watching get together? It’s winter break, savor it over the following couple of days. Simply don’t take too lengthy, or keep away from social media in the event you do, to keep away from bumping into spoilers on-line.

You season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.