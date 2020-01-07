You season 2 is the most popular series on Netflix right now

TV Time’s Binge Report is in and names You season 2 probably the most binge-watched collection on Netflix. And is anybody actually stunned?

All eyes are on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) when he’s the newest star to take over Netflix. You season 2 premiered simply after Christmas and it has been all subscribers have been watching. It’s truthful to say different authentic reveals on the streaming big are getting some consideration, as nicely. However there’s no query You tops all of them by a major share. Have a look!

The second season of You could have premiered in 2019, however the recognition of the collection has unsurprisingly spilled over to the brand new 12 months. The previous Lifetime thriller now belongs to Netflix, and the streaming service has made a number of adjustments within the second season. It’s bolder, extra dramatic (who doesn’t love drama?), and bloodier than the primary.

Should you learn the books primarily based on the collection, you possible observed a number of drastic adjustments, too! For sure, You season 2 leaves us shocked and wanting extra by the point the season ends. A 3rd season is all however official, and we will’t wait to get some much-needed solutions.

You lands at No. 1 with an 11.37 binge share over at TV Time’s Binge Report. That is the present’s second week at No. 1, and with such a excessive share, we wager it’ll discover itself on prime once more subsequent week.

Different Netflix reveals on the Binge Report embrace The Witcher at No. 2 with three.84% binge periods, Misplaced in Area at No. four with 1.79%, and Spinning Out at No. 5 with 1.72% binge periods. It’s additionally value noting that Lucifer continues to hold on to the highest 10 countdown.

Final week, Lucifer discovered itself leaving the highest 5 at No. 6, nevertheless it has slipped additional down at No. 9 with 1.09% binge periods. Will it go away the countdown quickly? Will You proceed to rule all of January? We’ll need to test again subsequent week!

You season 1 and season 2 are each streaming on Netflix.