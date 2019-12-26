You season 2 review: The return of Netflix’s enjoyably trashy thriller

By Jo Berry

A shock hit at the start of 2019 because of on-line phrase of mouth, the primary season of You launched us to good-looking New Yorker Joe Goldberg (Gossip Lady’s Penn Badgley), the supervisor of a classic bookstore.

Joe appeared like a pleasant, clever man – till we noticed him stalking (each in particular person and on social media) NYU pupil Guinevere Beck. His obsession along with her (which he imagined as real love) led to him sinisterly ‘removing’ any obstacles within the path of their romance, together with her closest buddy, whom he bludgeoned to loss of life with a rock in Central Park.

After which there was the matter of the plexiglass human-sized cage Joe had hid within the basement. Do you continue to assume he’s horny? (Don’t reply that – one of many issues, or successes, of You, relying in your standpoint, is that Badgley’s unusually interesting efficiency makes Joe’s actions appear virtually excusable).

Tailored from the novel by Caroline Kepnes, the primary season of this darkish thriller was a binge-watcher’s dream, because of a madly addictive plot that made viewers mouth ‘WTF?’ on the display loads. Joe’s lethal deeds didn’t meet up with him on the finish, so in the event you weren’t that bothered that he killed Beck and framed therapist Physician Nicky for her homicide, you ought to be on board for a second 10-episode serving to (loosely primarily based on Kepnes’ sequel, Hidden Our bodies).

Joe – now going by the identify Will Bettelheim, and also you’ll discover out quickly sufficient what has occurred to the true Will – has relocated to LA to flee his demons, numerous corpses, and the return of the ex he thought was lifeless, Candace (Ambyr Childers).

He will get a job at a grocery/e-book retailer named Anavrin (nirvana spelled backwards, tee hee) owned by the rich Quinn household and run by Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and her troubled brother Forty (James Scully). Joe/Will is decided to start out afresh and never repeat the errors he made with Beck, however it’s not lengthy earlier than he falls for Love and his obsessive nature rears its murderous head as soon as extra.

Whereas the setting could have modified, some issues listed here are acquainted. Within the first season, Joe’s extra human facet was demonstrated in his protecting relationship with younger neighbour Paco, and right here he befriends precocious teen Ellie (Jenna Ortega), who lives along with her older sister Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) in Joe’s house advanced.

And his path to real love this time shouldn’t be blocked by an obnoxious finest buddy, however by an obnoxious brother within the type of Forty, a drug addict and wannabe filmmaker (it’s Hollywood, keep in mind) who depends on Love for every little thing – it turns into clear why as soon as we meet their horrendous mother and father later within the season (Saffron Burrows, as their mother, may have you gasping with laughter as she candidly chats about one of many extra intimate unintended effects of menopause).

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Joe’s bookish snobbery – one of many joys of Badgley’s voice over from the primary season – is in full circulation right here, too, his inside monologue smirking on the shallow California residents, their juice cleanses, celeb obsessions and meals fads, straightforward targets although they’re. We see LA by means of his eyes, and it’s sufficient of a turn-off that you just wonder if the Los Angeles vacationer board will sue present runner Sera Gamble for her bitingly humorous however not precisely beneficial depiction of the town.

There are variations too, some extra profitable than others. One massive enchancment on the primary season is Pedretti’s Love, who’s a much more well-rounded, likeable and fascinating character than Beck (RIP) ever was. She’s a match for Joe in some ways, and their relationship is plausible even in a present the place we see every little thing from Joe’s skewed perspective. It says loads about each Badgley and Pedretti’s performances that, by mid-season, you’ll really hope these two loopy children will make it work.

Meet the solid of Netflix drama You season two

The re-appearance of Candace provides an fascinating component, too. Whereas Joe believes she is solely bent on revenge, flashbacks to the dramatic finish of their relationship present simply how badly served ladies are by the justice system and provides her beforehand one-note character some motivation and coronary heart when she reappears in Joe’s life.

Much less notable is a MeToo subplot involving Delilah that feels prefer it’s ticking containers, some predictable flashbacks of Joe’s childhood that sluggish issues down, and a twist in episode eight that takes the bonkers plot to a complete new degree of oddness that some viewers could discover too ridiculous to swallow.

Regardless of these faults, this season of You retains a lot of what made it a must-see first time round. Because of a witty script and Badgley’s wide-eyed, sharp efficiency, it’s nonetheless an enjoyably trashy serial killer thriller stuffed with twists and turns that’s 2020’s first responsible pleasure.

You season 2 launches on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) on Netflix