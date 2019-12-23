You season 2 review: The return of Netflix’s enjoyably trashy thriller

By Jo Berry

A shock hit at first of 2019 because of on-line phrase of mouth, the primary season of You launched us to good-looking New Yorker Joe Goldberg (Gossip Lady’s Penn Badgley), the supervisor of a classic bookstore.

Joe appeared like a pleasant, clever man – till we noticed him stalking (each in individual and on social media) NYU pupil Guinevere Beck. His obsession together with her (which he imagined as real love) led to him sinisterly ‘removing’ any obstacles within the path of their romance, together with her closest buddy, whom he bludgeoned to dying with a rock in Central Park.

After which there was the matter of the plexiglass human-sized cage Joe had hid within the basement. Do you continue to suppose he’s horny? (Don’t reply that – one of many issues, or successes, of You, relying in your viewpoint, is that Badgley’s surprisingly interesting efficiency makes Joe’s actions appear nearly excusable).

Tailored from the novel by Caroline Kepnes, the primary season of this darkish thriller was a binge-watcher’s dream, because of a madly addictive plot that made viewers mouth ‘WTF?’ on the display screen lots. Joe’s lethal deeds didn’t meet up with him on the finish, so if you happen to weren’t that bothered that he killed Beck and framed therapist Physician Nicky for her homicide, try to be on board for a second 10-episode serving to (loosely primarily based on Kepnes’ sequel, Hidden Our bodies).

Joe – now going by the title Will Bettelheim, and also you’ll discover out quickly sufficient what has occurred to the actual Will – has relocated to LA to flee his demons, varied corpses, and the return of the ex he thought was useless, Candace (Ambyr Childers).

He will get a job at a grocery/guide retailer named Anavrin (nirvana spelled backwards, tee hee) owned by the rich Quinn household and run by Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and her troubled brother Forty (James Scully). Joe/Will is set to begin afresh and never repeat the errors he made with Beck, nevertheless it’s not lengthy earlier than he falls for Love and his obsessive nature rears its murderous head as soon as extra.

Whereas the setting could have modified, some issues listed below are acquainted. Within the first season, Joe’s extra human aspect was demonstrated in his protecting relationship with younger neighbour Paco, and right here he befriends precocious teen Ellie (Jenna Ortega), who lives together with her older sister Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) in Joe’s residence advanced.

And his path to real love this time isn’t blocked by an obnoxious greatest buddy, however by an obnoxious brother within the type of Forty, a drug addict and wannabe filmmaker (it’s Hollywood, bear in mind) who depends on Love for every thing – it turns into clear why as soon as we meet their horrendous dad and mom later within the season (Saffron Burrows, as their mother, can have you gasping with laughter as she candidly chats about one of many extra intimate uncomfortable side effects of menopause).

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Joe’s bookish snobbery – one of many joys of Badgley’s voice over from the primary season – is in full circulation right here, too, his inside monologue smirking on the shallow California residents, their juice cleanses, superstar obsessions and meals fads, straightforward targets although they’re. We see LA via his eyes, and it’s sufficient of a turn-off that you just ponder whether the Los Angeles vacationer board will sue present runner Sera Gamble for her bitingly humorous however not precisely beneficial depiction of town.

There are variations too, some extra profitable than others. One massive enchancment on the primary season is Pedretti’s Love, who’s a much more well-rounded, likeable and attention-grabbing character than Beck (RIP) ever was. She’s a match for Joe in some ways, and their relationship is plausible even in a present the place we see every thing from Joe’s skewed perspective. It says lots about each Badgley and Pedretti’s performances that, by mid-season, you’ll truly hope these two loopy youngsters will make it work.

Meet the solid of Netflix drama You season two

The re-appearance of Candace provides an attention-grabbing factor, too. Whereas Joe believes she is solely bent on revenge, flashbacks to the dramatic finish of their relationship present simply how badly served ladies are by the justice system and provides her beforehand one-note character some motivation and coronary heart when she reappears in Joe’s life.

Much less notable is a MeToo subplot involving Delilah that feels prefer it’s ticking bins, some predictable flashbacks of Joe’s childhood that gradual issues down, and a twist in episode eight that takes the bonkers plot to a complete new degree of oddness that some viewers could discover too ridiculous to swallow.

Regardless of these faults, this season of You retains a lot of what made it a must-see first time round. Due to a witty script and Badgley’s wide-eyed, sharp efficiency, it’s nonetheless an enjoyably trashy serial killer thriller crammed with twists and turns that’s 2020’s first responsible pleasure.

You season 2 launches on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) on Netflix