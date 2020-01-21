You season 2 to soon reach 54 million member households

By no means underestimate the ability of a great psychological thriller, or, on this case, Joe Goldberg! A brand new report claims You on Netflix will quickly attain 54 million member households.

The report is a little bit foggy and cautious with its phrases, however from what we collect studying the Netflix This autumn Shareholder Letter, 54 million subscribers will “choose to watch” the second season of You inside its first 4 weeks.

This implies, season 2 doesn’t have 54 million viewers within the bag simply but, as the most recent season premiered on Netflix on Dec. 26. It nonetheless has just a few days to achieve 4 weeks, which will probably be on Jan. 26.

Apparently so, the report additionally shares that the primary season debuted to a “modest audience,” however has since developed right into a “global phenomenon.” This says lots! From the sound of it, You on Netflix is without doubt one of the streaming service’s hottest exhibits, and also you don’t have to be an knowledgeable or have entry to viewership numbers to know this.

As quickly because the collection was found on the streaming titan, it’s all subscribers might chat about. The collection was trending on Twitter in a matter of days, however season 2 started trending a day earlier than the season even dropped. Followers had been extremely anticipating Penn Badgley’s return as Joe and took to Twitter to share their pleasure.

As soon as the season arrived, memes and numerous tweets flooded social media. Had been you one of many thousands and thousands of followers who tuned in to catch season 2 instantly? In the event you haven’t seen the collection, be a part of us! It continues to be one of many most-binged collection, based on TV Time.

Season 1 and season 2 at the moment are streaming on Netflix. A 3rd season was given the official go earlier this month. We’ll remember to maintain you posted on the most recent!