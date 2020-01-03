You season 3: Release date and what happens next

You season 2 follows Joe giving love one other shot. Issues take many insane and surprising turns, and we’re craving extra. When will You season three premiere on Netflix and what awaits?

You on Netflix is a wild journey. The second season doesn’t fail to entertain followers and even raises the stakes. Spoilers forward in case you are not caught up on the collection! We’ll be discussing season 2 occasions and speculate about You season three. You’ve been warned.

Joe (Penn Badgley) certain is aware of methods to decide his girls! We’re being completely sarcastic. They’re extra horrible every time. In fact, this isn’t to say Joe is the proper man. Removed from it. He’s insane, a serial killer, stalker, and too far gone to vary at this level.

First, he tries to kill Candace for not eager to be with him. She simply didn’t love you anymore, Joe! Then, Beck additionally falls out of affection and cheats on Joe. Terrible! However did she should die for that? By no means. Lastly, there’s Love Quinn. She loves Joe unconditionally and even kills for him. In different phrases, she’s additionally out of her thoughts. Has Joe discovered his soulmate?

Sure and no. Love and Joe actually are excellent for one another, however Joe is an entire hypocrite who acts shocked and mortified by Love’s actions. He’s so broken, that he can’t see the 2 are the identical. To Joe, his actions are justified, whereas Love is solely loopy.

MORE: The place to see Penn Badgley whereas ready for extra episodes of You

Within the last episode of season 2, Joe sticks round and remains to be with Love, however solely as a result of she is pregnant together with his baby. It’s apparent Joe has fallen out of affection with Love (I don’t imagine he has ever been in actual love with anybody, to be sincere), however he needs to be there for his daughter, not like his father was with him.

What occurs subsequent

With how issues ended, audiences will certainly see Love Quinn once more. She is so pregnant within the last moments, and we may see the beginning of Love and Joe’s child! Joe is already shifting on, although. He has his eyes on the next-door neighbor. And, should you pay shut consideration to her hand, this thriller lady is sporting a marriage ring. Oh, Joe, what are you going to get into?

Bear in mind, Love is loopy. She goes to go mad if and when she learns Joe’s intentions. Season three goes to be the craziest but.

One thing else we’ll be seeing is Joe’s previous coming again to hang-out him. The stack of our bodies continues to get increased. If Joe saved hallucinating about Beck in season 2, I’m certain his different victims will return, as properly. Joe might not have murdered Delilah, however every part did occur due to him. There’s additionally Ellie to fret about.

Joe can’t get away with homicide but once more. Can he?

Premiere date

Despite the fact that You season three is just about a performed deal, we’re unsure when the third season will premiere. Let’s check out earlier premiere dates to take our greatest guess:

Season 1 premiered on Lifetime on Sept. 9, 2018, and later streamed on Netflix on the finish of 2018. It was shortly renewed for a second season, and season 2 premiered on Dec. 26, 2019, so it’s a protected guess that it will proceed to be a late fall-early winter collection.

That stated, You season three will doubtless as soon as once more be a Christmas current from Netflix and premiere round December 2021. I do know what you’re pondering, it looks like such a very long time from now! However that’s about how far aside seasons are for some other collection.

Don’t fear, we’ll preserve you posted with updates and hypothesis to make the wait go by sooner. And, we’ll you’ll want to let you already know when Netflix publicizes the discharge date for season three!

You season 1 and season 2 are streaming on Netflix.