You want a pizza me? Hilarious moment Olivia the protective kitty refuses to give up her slice 

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:09 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:09 EST, 10 January 2020

That is the hilarious second a really protecting kitten refuses to surrender her slice of pizza.

Footage exhibits the cat with its paw clamped across the tasty snack because it furiously tries to hold on consuming in Lengthy Seaside, California.

The proprietor even shakes the slice backward and forward in an try to drag it out of the animal’s mouth however has no success.

The particular person finally manages to drag it out by the crust however that does not cease Olivia from taking an enormous chunk of the slice.

Nonetheless the success is brief lived as moments after taking the chunk it falls out of her mouth and on to the ground.

The cat could be heard growling in the course of the confrontation because the proprietor repeatedly tells the kitten to ‘let it go’.

Olivia additionally finally ends up with tomato sauce on her white paws after making an attempt to carry on to the slice.

Her proprietor mentioned: ‘Olivia is a candy cat, until meals is involved- on this case, pizza.

‘She holds onto this piece of pizza for pricey life and will not let go, it doesn’t matter what.’

Social media customers had been fast to touch upon the humorous footage with one particular person saying: ‘Cannot blame him. Pizza is sweet.’

One other learn: ‘Mine does the identical factor with my slippers, now I stroll round the home with one slipper.’