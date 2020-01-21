Young boy executes Nigerian Christian prisoner in horrifying ISIS video

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

A video has emerged purportedly exhibiting the execution of a Nigerian Christian by a younger boy from an ISIS-affiliated terror group.

The horrific footage, launched by ISIS’s Amaq ‘information company’, exhibits a baby of round eight years previous finishing up the execution in an unidentified out of doors space of Borno, Nigeria.

The kid within the video warns different Christians: ‘We can’t cease till we take revenge for all of the blood that was spilled.’

A picture taken from the distressing footage has been shared on-line by SITE Intelligence Group, an organisation which tracks the exercise of jihadist teams.

Director of SITE Intelligence Group, Rita Katz, mentioned of the video: ‘There is no such thing as a finish to ISIS’s immorality.’

In keeping with Katz, the video was taken in Borno in north-eastern Nigeria and the boy is from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror organisation.

Whereas ISIS has ramped up its assaults on Christians lately, Katz added that the video was additionally a ‘throwback’ to the fear group’s days of youngsters conducting ugly executions.

ISIS has routinely used younger kids, dubbed ‘cubs of the Caliphate’, to hold out the killings of prisoners in propaganda movies.

The Islamic State’s West Africa department was fashioned after a faction broke away from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram in 2016.

Troopers stationed in Nigeria’s restive northeast have been combating Boko Haram’s decade-long marketing campaign of violence. Jihadis Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province faction have not too long ago stepped up assaults on army and civilian targets in Nigeria

Final month, eleven Christian hostages had been reportedly killed by ISWAP terrorists in Borno on Christmas Day.

A video launched final month confirmed 13 hostages, 10 believed to be Christian and three Muslim. ISWAP claimed they spared the lives of two of the Muslims

The fear group mentioned they killed the captives to avenge for the killing of their leaders Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings, and urged Nigerians to not enable themselves to be divided by faith. ‘We should always, beneath no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians towards Muslims as a result of these barbaric killers do not characterize Islam and hundreds of thousands of different law-abiding Muslims all over the world,’ he mentioned in a press release on the time.

Jihadis Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province faction have not too long ago stepped up assaults on army and civilian targets in Nigeria.

Boko Haram killed seven individuals on Christmas Eve in a raid on a Christian village close to the city of Chibok in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state.