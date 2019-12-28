Young Buck arrested and held without bond on felony warrant

Former G-Unit rapper Younger Buck spent Christmas in a jail cell after he was arrested and held with out bond on a felony warrant.

Based on Nashville’s Information Channel 5, Buck (actual title David Darnell Brown) was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant on December 20. The warrant was issued in Georgia however the cost related to the warrant isn’t but publicly recognized. Buck was apprehended by Ashland Metropolis, Tennessee police.

Buck should keep in jail till his scheduled court docket date, which is slated for Could 7, 2020, as a result of he isn’t eligible for bond as he’s thought-about a felony fugitive from justice.

Younger Buck’s mug shot. CREDIT: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Division

The rapper beforehand served time for violating his probation regarding 2012 gun costs when he allegedly threatened to burn his ex-girlfriend’s home down in July 2016. Then in 2017 he was indicted on home assault and vandalism costs.

Previous to this, he was charged with assault with a lethal weapon after he allegedly stabbed a person who had allegedly punched Dr. Dre at the Vibe Hip-Hop Awards in California in 2004.

Over the past yr, Buck has been embroiled in an on-again-off-again feud together with his former pal and G-Unit groupmate 50 Cent. The 2 have been at odds over rumors that Buck was in a relationship with a transgender lady.

