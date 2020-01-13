Young Bucks Joke About Fan Criticism Of AEW

AEW opened their door and the floodgates opened quickly after that stuffed with followers throwing out concepts. The Younger Bucks quickly left Twitter as their father cited the “toxicity” of the social media web site.

Throughout this week’s Being The Elite, Nick Jackson was exhibiting Matt his property. Nick put tons of cash together with “a lot of blood, sweat, and tears” into his landscaping job, however his brother had concepts.

After Matt Jackson instructed many issues that Nick may add to his landscaping to make it higher, Nick left in a huff. Matt Jackson stated that Nick “doesn’t take criticism well and he just wanted to get away from the toxicity.”

Jackson continued to speak about issues that his brother may add to his landscaping even after Nick left. This was an apparent joke concerning the fixed criticisms that AEW receives from followers.

You’ll be able to test it out beneath. The phase in query is the opening of this week’s episode.