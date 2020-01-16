News

Young child hospitalized after being shot in South Los Angeles

January 16, 2020
1 Min Read

A toddler was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after being shot in South Los Angeles, authorities stated.

The capturing occurred close to 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue.

Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Division stated detectives have been on the scene and making an attempt to kind out what occurred.

The Los Angeles Fireplace Division responded about 5:30 p.m. to the scene to deal with a small youngster affected by a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

Commercial

Neither the LAPD nor the Fireplace Division might present a particular age of the kid, however KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the kid was four.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment