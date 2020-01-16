Young child hospitalized after being shot in South Los Angeles

A toddler was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after being shot in South Los Angeles, authorities stated.

The capturing occurred close to 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue.

Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Division stated detectives have been on the scene and making an attempt to kind out what occurred.

The Los Angeles Fireplace Division responded about 5:30 p.m. to the scene to deal with a small youngster affected by a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

Neither the LAPD nor the Fireplace Division might present a particular age of the kid, however KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the kid was four.