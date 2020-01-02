YOUNG FICTION

By Sally Morris for the Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:03 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:03 EST, 2 January 2020

THE KID WHO CAME FROM SPACE by Ross Welford (HarperCollins £6.99)

THE KID WHO CAME FROM SPACE

by Ross Welford (HarperCollins £6.99)

When 12-year-old Tammy goes lacking on Christmas Eve, her twin brother Ethan, her dad and mom and the police all concern the worst.

However nobody suspects she has been kidnapped by aliens from the planet Anthalla who show her as an exhibit of their Earth Zone zoo.

Tammy, nevertheless, finds an unlikely ally in renegade Hellyann who, in contrast to, pure-bred Anthallans, is able to emotion and, feeling sorry for the traumatised woman, flies a spacecraft to earth to enlist Ethan and his good friend Iggy in Tammy’s rescue.

Ross Welford is great at mixing the uncooked emotion of troubled kids with other-worldly imaginative, fantasy powers and this tense, rip-roaring, witty journey with memorable characters is underpinned by a shifting examination of affection and loyalty.

THE BOY WHO FOOLED THE WORLD by Lisa Thompson (Scholastic £6.99)

THE BOY WHO FOOLED THE WORLD

by Lisa Thompson (Scholastic £6.99)

Cole’s household are in monetary bother and when the native museum proclaims it’s closing and his breadwinner mum will lose her job, issues look determined.

Happily, a well-known artist visits Cole’s college and is so enraptured by his summary portray that she sells it in her gallery for £1,000, and he’s feted as a genius.

However the demand for a brand new work for keen and rich collectors forces Cole to commit an act of deception that might destroy the household’s new-found fame and fortune . . .

Cole is a splendidly empathetic character, trapped by circumstances and this touching story of household love, injustice and redemption can even make you giggle on the pretentiousness of the trendy artwork world.

THE GIRL WHO STOLE AN ELEPHANT by Nizrana Farook (Nosy Crow £6.99)

THE GIRL WHO STOLE AN ELEPHANT

by Nizrana Farook (Nosy Crow £6.99)

This thrilling debut, set on the luxurious island of historic Sri Lanka, introduces us to a kick-ass heroine in Chaya, a younger woman who robs the wealthy to assist the poor in native villages.

However she oversteps the mark when she steals jewels from the island’s Queen and her woodworking good friend Neel is blamed — and sentenced to loss of life.

She plots his escape, with the assistance of the merciless King’s stolen regal elephant and a rich service provider’s daughter who unwittingly led the troopers to Neel’s workshop.

Tramping via the jungle, whooshing down waterfalls, falling in with bandits — the embattled trio combat for justice and a brand new, extra compassionate type of society.

Richly atmospheric, stuffed with color and fervour, Farook is a author to look at.