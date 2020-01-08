Young girl is attacked by a shark off the Queensland coast 

By Lauren Ferri For Each day Mail Australia

Printed: 04:09 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 04:55 EST, eight January 2020

A younger lady has been attacked by a shark at an idyllic swimming spot off Queensland’s coast.

The nine-year-old lady was swimming within the ocean off North West Island, 75km from Gladstone in central Queensland, about 5.30pm Wednesday when she was bitten.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed the lady was struggling a leg laceration from the potential minor shark chunk.

The lady was swimming within the ocean off North West Island (pictured), 75km from Gladstone in central Queensland, about 5.30pm Wednesday when she was bitten

Emergency companies rushed through boat to the island to retrieve the lady who’s in a secure situation, Courier Mail reported.

The boat is believed to get to Herron Island about 8pm native time earlier than she is airlifted to hospital.

It comes every week after a person was airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a shovelnose shark whereas swimming in the identical space.

A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived on the scene off the north-east coast of Gladstone at 1.20pm on December 30.

The person, believed to be in his 30s and from the Bundaberg area, was bitten on his hand and knee and suffered minor accidents.

However the shark didn’t draw a lot blood and the person walked away largely unscathed from the incident.

He was flown to Gladstone Hospital in a secure situation however walked himself from the helicopter for remedy.