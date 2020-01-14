Your Horoscopes — Week Of January 14, 2020

Capricorn | Dec. 22 to Jan. 19
Advances in science will quickly enable man to journey to probably the most distant corners of the universe. Nonetheless no phrase, nevertheless, on it having the ability to get you off that sofa.
Aquarius | Jan. 20 to Feb. 18
If somebody had informed you 30 years in the past that you simply’d find yourself an insurance coverage salesman, you in all probability would have laughed. Then once more, you’ll’ve been 6 months outdated on the time.
Pisces | Feb. 19 to March 20
Romance is within the air for Pisces this week, in addition to on the bed-sheets, the close by curtains, and in a rising puddle on the ground.
Aries | March 21 to April 19
You’ll give beginning to an attractive, bouncing child lady this week, moments after going into labor inside that enormous inflatable fortress.
Taurus | April 20 to Might 20
Concern and Jealousy will quickly tear you aside, which is quite unlucky, as Concern and Jealousy are the 2 pitbulls that stay subsequent door.
Gemini | Might 21 to June 20
Use the watering-can of fine intentions to nurture the fig tree of expectations. There, take pleasure in figuring that one out, you jerks.
Most cancers | June 21 to July 22
Your life will quickly be divided into Pre-Angering-Of-The-Ants and Put up-Angering-Of-The-Ants eras.
Leo | July 23 to Aug. 22
Don’t let anyone inform you what you possibly can or can’t do. That’s for you, three to 5 of your ribs, and a lot of the listening to in your left ear, to determine.
Virgo | Aug. 23 to Sept. 22
The celebs point out that you simply’ve been wanting actually nice currently. Additionally, the celebrities point out that they may actually use your assist transferring subsequent weekend.
Libra | Sept. 23 to Oct. 22
You declare that no person understands you, however then, the unusual white males in lab coats are doing the perfect they’ll.
Scorpio | Oct. 23 to Nov. 21
It’s by no means actually been about race, or faith, and even politics for you, which is nice, since “it” on this case, refers to consuming a meatball sub.
Sagittarius | Nov. 22 to Dec. 21
You’ll be able to attempt dancing across the concern all you need, however ultimately, you continue to don’t know what to do along with your arms whereas on the dance ground.
