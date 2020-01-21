Your Horoscopes — Week Of January 21, 2020

Aquarius | Jan. 20 to Feb. 18
Although final Monday might not have appeared like a lot to you, belief us: It was one of the best day of your life.
Pisces | Feb. 19 to March 20
Your journey to the astral healer can be a serious religious success, however your bodily physique can be destroyed by a truck on the best way dwelling.
Aries | March 21 to April 19
Your loud public whining about “getting the hell out of this podunk town” will lastly drive your fellow Manhattanites over the sting.
Taurus | April 20 to Might 20
Yet one more set of these annoying bony growths will fall off your head this week. Contemplate getting out of the caribou enterprise.
Gemini | Might 21 to June 20
You possibly can’t for the lifetime of you determine why they name it a loveseat, because it doesn’t love you and by no means will.
Most cancers | June 21 to July 22
Keep away from individuals who discover significant patterns within the randomness of Nature.
Leo | July 23 to Aug. 22
Jupiter ascending in your signal signifies that the Cosmos couldn’t give a very good god rattling what occurs to you.
Virgo | Aug. 23 to Sept. 22
The celebs point out it is best to purge your self of the sin of self-importance. In any case, you’ve obtained a face like a hog’s ass.
Libra | Sept. 23 to Oct. 22
For the final time: It merely isn’t true about Richard Gere. Please cease asking.
Scorpio | Oct. 23 to Nov. 21
After a protracted, exhausting seek for a sizzling meal and a spot to sleep, you lastly simply reheat yesterday’s pizza and sack out on the sofa.
Sagittarius | Nov. 22 to Dec. 21
Although you’ve prayed earnestly all of your life, it has by no means labored. Contemplate having your fingers surgically enlarged.
Capricorn | Dec. 22 to Jan. 19
Your sneaking feeling that persons are out to get you simply exhibits how delusional you might be, as it is best to know rattling good and nicely that they’re out to get you.
