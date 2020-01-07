Your Horoscopes — Week Of January 7, 2020

Capricorn | Dec. 22 to Jan. 19
Individuals usually fall in love with the one that is worst for them, which is nice information for you.
Aquarius | Jan. 20 to Feb. 18
You will discover your self misplaced in a wierd new world through which the hairless, vaguely simian natives appear to be attempting to speak with you.
Pisces | Feb. 19 to March 20
Don’t fear should you don’t perceive the advanced, but seemingly easy, unfolding of the universe. In spite of everything, you’re silly.
Aries | March 21 to April 19
You’ll elevate self-involvement to new heights by taking the invention of a brand new species of insect as a private affront.
Taurus | April 20 to Could 20
The best way you relate to others will solely be subtly altered by your new behavior of carrying a always firing Gatling gun below every arm.
Gemini | Could 21 to June 20
This week will deliver you a wholesome, fulfilling romance within the office. That may encourage you to get a goddamn job.
Most cancers | June 21 to July 22
The siren music of forbidden love will ring in your ears this week whenever you turn out to be sexually interested in your city’s warning klaxon.
Leo | July 23 to Aug. 22
You’ll quickly expertise redoubled vitality, a renewed sense of objective, and a profound rush of confidence, proving as soon as once more that cocaine can’t be trusted.
Virgo | Aug. 23 to Sept. 22
Sufficient about you. This week, Virgo can be unable to shake the sensation that you simply by no means take heed to her.
Libra | Sept. 23 to Oct. 22
You’ll uncover an incredible new weight loss program that permits you to eat no matter you need whereas ballooning as much as 450 horny, horny kilos.
Scorpio | Oct. 23 to Nov. 21
It’s getting more durable on your family members to imagine that you simply by no means have any spare change.
Sagittarius | Nov. 22 to Dec. 21
The motion of planets in your signal foretells wonderful romantic occasions this week. The celebrities, nevertheless, simply pour out countless quantities of electromagnetic radiation.
