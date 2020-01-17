Your “Tongue Won’t Remain Intact”: Narayan Rane Warns Sanjay Raut

Narayan Rane warned Sanjay Raut for talking something in opposition to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s household

Mumbai:

BJP chief Narayan Rane on Thursday warned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut that his “tongue will not remain intact” if continued to talk in opposition to the household of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mr Rane issued the warning after Mr Raut on Wednesday stated former MP and BJP chief Udayanraje Bhosale ought to give proof if he’s a descendant of the 17th Maratha warrior king.

Mr Rane, a Rajya Sabha member, additionally stated it was “shameful” Congress leaders are “silent” over Mr Raut’s feedback that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would meet gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai and alleged it implied the social gathering liked energy over its iconic chief.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and social gathering chief Ashok Chavan although have taken sturdy objection to Mr Raut’s feedback and stated such remarks in opposition to Indira Gandhi won’t be tolerated.

“I condemn Sanjay Raut’s comment (on Bhosale). Raut is the editor of ”Saamana” and a leader of the Shiv Sena. Who is he to talk about these issues? He has no right to talk about them,” Mr Rane instructed reporters.

The BJP chief stated it’s the duty of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who can be the Shiv Sena president, to rein in Mr Raut.

However Mr Thackeray, Mr Rane added, is “quiet” on the problem and questioned if the chief minister has requested Mr Raut to make such statements.

“Sanjay Raut, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity. I want to warn him his tongue will not remain intact if he speaks anything wrong against his family,” Mr Rane stated.

The Parliamentarian took potshot at Congress leaders and in addition Mr Raut over the latter’s comment regarding Gandhi.

“It is shameful that Congress leaders are keeping quiet after Raut’s comment,” Mr Rane stated.

The previous chief minister famous Mr Raut has withdrawn the assertion, however added it was of no use because the Shiv Sena chief has not admitted that his comment was “wrong”.

“It additionally implies the Congress has no love for its chief and loves energy extra over the chief. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi is silent, so is (social gathering MP) Rahul Gandhi and different leaders from the state.

“The Congress’s central management ought to speak about it from Delhi,” Mr Rane added.

Mr Rane, a former Shiv Sena chief who additionally had a stint within the Congress, ridiculed Mr Raut for claiming he had as soon as met fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and rebuked him.

“He (Raut) stated to have rebuked Dawood and Dawood listened to him…He must be despatched to a health care provider for check- up. He has misplaced his stability. It’s the results of his brother not being made a minister,” Mr Rane added.