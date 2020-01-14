Youth, 18, becomes Britain’s youngest qualified commercial airline pilot 

By Izzy Ferris For The Each day Mail

Printed: 16:14 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:15 EST, 14 January 2020

Seth Van Beek, 18, has turn into the UK’s youngest certified industrial airline pilot

Most 18-year-olds are battling to grasp mirror, sign, manoeuvre.

Seth Van Beek aimed larger – and has now turn into the UK’s youngest certified industrial airline pilot.

The exceptional achievement is due to his mom, who bought the household residence to assist fund his goals.

obtained his licence to fly passenger planes in October after finishing almost 18 months of coaching. He needed to transfer to Greece to take his £85,000 flight faculty course, finishing 150 hours within the air earlier than passing with flying colors.

He’s now on the lookout for a job, and hopes to fly for British Airways someday.

Seth, from north-west London, had set his sights on being a pilot for the reason that age of eight.

‘My mum was an avid traveller when she was younger, and when I was a boy she’d take us on holidays to see the world,’ he stated.

‘I loved everything about flying… I’ve all the time felt safer in a aircraft than travelling on a bus or driving a automotive – although I do have a driver’s licence!’

Seth left faculty at 16 after doing his GCSEs and managed to move the gruelling entrance exams to attended Egnatia Aviation Coaching Faculty in Greece. In April 2018, he started 18 months’ coaching on the academy. He sat 14 exams, alternating between studying concept and sensible flying at Greece’s Kavala Worldwide Airport.

would take to the skies as much as 5 occasions per week throughout his sensible stints, initially for simply 60 minutes, however finally flying for 5 hours. He graduated in September on the high of his class, getting his licence from the European Aviation Security Company a month later.

obtained his licence to fly passenger planes in October after finishing almost 18 months of coaching. Pictured: Seth with a colleague in a flight simulator

The exceptional achievement is due to his mom, who bought the household residence to assist fund his goals. Pictured: Seth and his mom Frances

His mom Frances, 42, bought their three-bedroom residence in Milton Keynes and downsized to a flat to release £85,000 for his course and lodging charges. Seth stated: ‘I wanted to be top of my class, so that I could show her that it was worth everything.’

Miss Van Beek, initially from Zimbabwe, stated: ‘I didn’t have a correct schooling, so I’ve all the time pushed Seth to ensure he accomplishes what he actually needs.’

Ought to he obtain his dream of working for BA, he ought to be capable of repay his mom’s generosity. Some captains with the airline earn upwards of £200,000 a 12 months.