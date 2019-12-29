Youth Congress Protests Against “Manhandling” Of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The UP authorities has despatched many individuals to jails: IYC personnel

New Delhi:

The youth wing of the Congress on Sunday staged an indication close to the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan right here in opposition to police “manhandling” occasion common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Thirty-five protesters, together with two girls, had been detained by Delhi Police personnel as quickly as they tried to march in the direction of the UP Bhawan from the close by Assam Bhawan in south Delhi’s Chanakyapuri space.

“Thirty-three men and two women protesters were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught place police stations. They were subsequently released,” mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, who led the protesters, mentioned the Uttar Pradesh chief minister ought to instantly resign for the “shameful” behaviour of the state police with Priyanka Gandhi.

“The UP government has sent many people to jails and now the state police is manhandling senior political leaders. It has lost all moral and social right to remain in power,” IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey alleged.

The alleged incident occurred in Lucknow on Saturday when the Congress chief was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in reference to the latest anti-citizenship regulation protests.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the police tried to cease her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a girl cop and pushed by one other as she was strolling in the direction of Darapuri’s residence in Indiranagar’s sector 18.

UP Police has termed the allegations “false”.