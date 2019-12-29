Youth In India Hate “Anarchy” And Disorder, Says PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his final “Mann ki Baat” of 2019. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this time lauded the youth for believing within the system and questioning it when it doesn’t reply correctly.

Addressing his final “Mann ki Baat” of 2019, the prime minister mentioned the youth hate anarchy and dysfunction and dislike casteism and nepotism.

“Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing. Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade,” PM Modi mentioned on Mann ki Baat.

The prime minister additionally urged individuals to advertise native merchandise of their purchases.

He additionally lauded Parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking information of final 60 years.