YouTube star LGND’s little girl is very excited to get a banana for Christmas in adorable video

Somewhat lady’s real glee at getting a banana for Christmas has warmed the hearts of social media customers.

YouTube star LGND, who has 1.1 million Instagram followers, determined to prank his two-year-old daughter Aria by letting her open certainly one of her Christmas presents just a few days early — and handing her a gift-wrapped banana.

However whereas some little women may need been disillusioned to not get dolls or sparkly bows, Aria virtually squeals in delight when she sees the yellow fruit.

LGND, 30, uploaded the video on YouTube on December 19, and went on to share it on Twitter and Instagram — the place it has been over 27 million occasions.

LGND and his spouse are of their dully-decorated front room when he asks the little lady if she’d prefer to open certainly one of her presents early.

He then picks out what’s clearly a banana by form, which has been coated in Santa wrapping paper.

Aria, sitting on the sofa in cute matching pajamas, appeared thrilled merely by the thrill of reward opening, and exclaims over the shiny bow on the surface.

However when she tears open the paper and sees the fruit inside, she throws her arms up and excitedly says, ‘Banana!’

Her smile is large and she or he kicks her toes round and holds up the banana. She then arms it to her mother, asking her to open it instantly.

After they ask if she’s joyful, she says, ‘Sure, I am joyful!’

It seems that that is an ongoing prank for LGND, who gave his son Justice a banana final yr.

However social media customers cannot get sufficient of the little lady’s enthusiasm, discovering her pleasure infectious.

‘A banana, and she or he was nonetheless so excited. She is tooo cute omg,’ wrote one, whereas one other commented: ‘All her reactions are so lovely and vibrant she’s the cutest.’

Others mentioned they had been ‘obsessed’ with how ‘cute,’ ‘lovable,’ and ‘valuable’ the happy-go-lucky toddler is.

Flashback: In one other viral video, slightly boy rips aside wrapping paper on Christmas Day to discover a single avocado inside — and he has a really candy response

The video is much like one other viral clip that left the web in stitches in 2015.

In that Vine recording, slightly boy rips aside wrapping paper on Christmas Day to discover a single avocado inside.

However he would not toss it away, disillusioned. Quite, he exclaims, ‘an avocado!’ — after which says ‘thanks’ earlier than rapidly placing it apart to maneuver on to one thing higher.

Father Jeff Simmons mentioned he gave his son the terrible reward to check the boy’s manners.

‘Earlier within the day we had been instructing him that while you get presents from family and friends, it’s a must to react in a well mannered means, even should you don’t truly like the current,’ Jeff instructed International Information.

‘So we wrapped up an avocado in a while and this was his response!’

The brief clip, posted on Vine, exhibits the boy unwrapping the oddly-shaped birthday reward which is roofed with Christmas-themed wrapping paper.