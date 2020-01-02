YouTuber Lia Marie Johnson Raises Concerns After Series Of Unsettling Live Streams With Creepy Older Man: ‘No One Can Save Me’

Followers suppose Lia Marie Johnson is at risk.

Over the previous yr, the social media character, who’s greatest identified for her appearances on the Superb Bros. REACT collection, has been broadcasting stay streams which have induced her followers to develop more and more involved.

The eyebrow-raising habits began in early Could: many viewers watching the 23-year-old’s Instagram Reside broadcasts acknowledged her habits appeared manic and odd. One of many movies even raised issues she could be on the point of a breakdown, as Johnson went between slurring her phrases and breaking out into matches of uncontrollable laughter.

Followers continued to want her the perfect and have been encouraging her to seek out assist and peace after the disconcerting streams. Nonetheless, it seems Lia’s state of affairs might have gotten extra alarming within the months since.

On December 24, the previous YouTuber induced many followers to fret when she grew to become emotional throughout a stay stream, telling viewers who stated they had been “scared” of her to get “away”. Whereas many believed she was on medication on the time, she claimed the weird habits got here from her “interesting mindset.”

Followers grew much more involved somewhat over per week in a while January 2, when Lia determined to surreptitiously broadcast a livestream from a recording studio. Within the video, she was clearly intoxicated and could possibly be seen kissing a seemingly a lot older man simply out of the body as music performed loudly within the background.

Immediately, followers claimed the older man was her producer, and that he was “forcing” Lia to make out with him. See (under):

Immediately, followers claimed the older man was her producer, and that he was "forcing" Lia to make out with him.

About 15 minutes into the stay stream, the person, who’s allegedly stated to be photographer/producer Steven Wetherbee, may be heard asking her:

“Are you on Instagram? No you’re not – you can’t be on Instagram. Are you really on Instagram? Because that would be bad.”

The person on this video is producer Steven Whetherbee who has identified Lia Marie Johnson since she was 16 and in addition works with different underage women. She is clearly intoxicated on this video.

Tw// Okay can somebody assist Lia Marie Johnson earlier than its too late? The Stream was too alarming and it had a lot of crimson flags!! Please make it development and let everybody know!! She is at risk

The man who's together with her appears like (allegedly) Steven Wetherbee.

The man who’s together with her appears like (allegedly) Steven Wetherbee. Thats him vv pic.twitter.com/r4XGlP7n4x — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒎 𝑴. ♡ 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙖 & 𝙑𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧 (@EternalMariam) January 2, 2020

When Lia didn’t reply, he requested her:

“Were you on Instagram? Lia? Were you on Instagram?”

Lia then responded, “no” — to which he inquired:

“Then what is this? Tell me the truth. What is this?”

The producer then took the telephone and ended the stream, telling her:

“Now we’re going back to us. I’m hijacking your phone.”

Moments later, the printed went stay once more, and the person could possibly be heard whispering:

“Lia, I need this not to go out, because it will effect my work, please, turn it off.”

"Lia I need this to not go out because it will effect my work" that is chilling. Lia Marie Johnson is in critical hazard…

A number of viewers had been apparently involved sufficient to report the matter to the police, as Lia later acknowledged on the stream:

“F**k all of you, do not send the f**king police to my f**king address.”

The social starlet went stay as soon as once more later that day, telling her viewers that “the cops showed up, and detained me, put cuffs on my hands.” She added:

“There’s no reason to worry, I’m OK. I just want to be left alone.”

Lia ended the stream by thanking her followers for his or her help and well-wishes, however acknowledged she could be “f**king off out of everyone’s lives like you want me to.”

The hashtag #SaveLiaMariaJohnson quickly began trending, with some followers speculating that Lia was purposefully reaching out for assist. One supporter famous the singer was secretly recording the person she was with and clearly stated “no one can save me” at one level in the course of the stream, tweeting:

#saveliamariejohnson I do not know who this lady is however she is clearly reaching out for assist. She is secretly recording this man she's with & says nobody can save me. At 1 level she says I want extra wine after which pours like a drop in her cup & seems at the

It’s not clear if the person within the stream was additionally detained by police. Both approach, we hope Lia will get the assistance she wants.

